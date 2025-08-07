The Preseason Buzz for Wolfpack Star Continues to Rise
The preseason accolades keep rolling in for NC State senior tight end Justin Joly, as he was named to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. It can be awarded to any position that catches passes during the season. Colorado’s Travis Hunter won the award in 2024.
It’s not the only preseason recognition Joly has been getting so far. The tight end was named to the 2025 Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America Second Team. He’s one of the eight players from the ACC to be recognized.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catching threat returns after being second in the team in receptions with 43 and leading in yardage with 661. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch last season, the fourth-best by any tight end in the FBS. He hopes to improve on those marks as he gears up for his senior season.
This is the third straight year the Wolfpack have had a receiver on the list. In the past, Wolfpack legends like Jerricho Cotchery (2003) and Koren Robinson (2000) were named semi-finalists, while Torry Holt was named a finalist in 1999.
Before the watch lists and preseason accolades, Joly was entering 2025 with some serious hype. The former U-Conn tight end, Joly, was ranked No. 146 on Pro Football Focus’s 2026 NFL Draft big board. If he puts up another successful 2025 season, the NFL will be intrigued by his unique mix of size and speed.
While a Huskie, Joly was rated a two-star prospect by 247Sports. He didn’t play much in his true freshman season, but he caught 18 passes, with two being for touchdowns. He improved on those marks in his sophomore season, and in 2023, he achieved 578 yards, still only finishing with two touchdowns.
He then made a what seems to be a good decision so far and transferred to the Wolfpack in the offseason of 2024. He was a decorated transfer earning a four-star rating and made serious strides in the past year with the Wolfpack.
He and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey look to have an even better 2025, and propel the Wolfpack offense into a serious threat within the ACC.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.