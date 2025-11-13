Kenny Soares Jr. Previews NC State’s Road Test at Miami
RALEIGH — A win over a top-10 team and a bye week helped NC State hit a reset in some ways for the 2025 season. After losing four of their five games, the atmosphere around the program was very low.
Two weeks made all the difference and now the Wolfpack is confidently riding into a matchup against another ranked opponent, No. 15 Miami. The Hurricanes are back in the hunt for the College Football Playoff as continued chaos in the ACC continues to reign. NC State's defense will be a major determinant if the Wolfpack seeks to pull another rabbit out of its hat and upset the Hurricanes.
Veteran linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. believes the extra preparation should help the Wolfpack in that endeavor. Soares spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice about the matchup and how many members of the team utilized the second bye week of the season.
Soares' Noteworthy Quotes
On how the last two weeks went for him and the program as a whole and whether NC State lost momentum with the bye
- "Pretty good, honestly. Getting the body right. Got a lot of dudes who are nicked up and everything like that, so it was really a perfect timing bye week after a physical game against Georgia Tech, just to be able to get back and get ready for this one against Miami."
- "I'm not worried. I feel like we really needed it. For me, as an example, just being able to have my body get back right, being a fourth-year guy, being a linebacker, playing in the box all the time, hitting everybody, that kind of hurts sometimes. Being able to get back in the training room and take a second and really refine all of our details the past couple practices... Trying to make sure we have the best game plan possible for Miami."
On how the second bye week compared to the first following the Notre Dame loss
- "For me, I'm used to only having one bye week in a season because when I first started in college football, that's what it was. The two bye weeks, it gives a good reset. It allows guys to be able to go home and see family and everything like that because you've got a lot of people who are far away from home."
- "Honestly, it gives you a great little pause during the season to really take that reset and refocus your mental and also your physical. I don't feel like it should affect us in any sort of way besides the fact that it helps us be more detailed in our preparation."
On playing with teammates from Florida who get to return home
- "We talked about it before. CJ (Bailey), Caden (Fordham), they're all Florida guys... They've all got friends on the team. They grew up playing against some of these guys in high school, middle school, Pop Warner, so... They have their little rivalries there. They... Also have an extra little chip on their shoulder."
- "Me, I'm just happy to be playing in 70-degree weather. I was up north, playing in negative degrees, playing in the snow in Minnesota. I'm just happy to go down south and play a little hot game. It definitely gives us a little extra chip with the guys that have a lot more family coming to the game than everybody trying to prove themselves a little more, especially with the opponent that it is."
On Miami's team and season so far
- "Lot of respect for them, honestly. Good team, great players on the team. A lot of size up front, obviously. I feel like what we need to be able to do is just play detail-oriented defense on our side of the ball and let the offense just be who they are."
- "We've got a lot of explosive guys in the offense and I feel like on the defensive side, we still haven't played our best game yet, so if we're able to put everything we need to put together, within these past two weeks with what we've been practicing, I feel like we can make another bang for sure."
