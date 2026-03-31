Key Players Justin Gainey Could Retain at NC State

RALEIGH — With news of Justin Gainey accepting NC State's offer to become the new men's basketball coach here, the focus shifts from the search to the roster. The transfer portal opens on April 7, 2026, making time short for Gainey to build out his first Wolfpack team for the 2026-27 season.

There are a handful of interesting pieces left over following the messy end of the Will Wade era at NC State. The Wolfpack started four seniors and rostered a few more, meaning a rebuild was always coming, even if Wade stayed with the program for a second season. However, there were foundational pieces who could potentially return, who could be swayed by Gainey's arrival. Who are they?

Paul McNeil

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If there were ever a perfect bridge player for NC State, it is Paul McNeil. The sophomore guard opted to stay in Raleigh after limited playing time in his first season under Kevin Keatts. Wade's staff turned McNeil into one of the more prolific 3-point shooters in the country, as he finished the season shooting 42.7% from deep.

Beyond his talent on the court, McNeil's mindset and work ethic were major bonuses for Wade and his staff, as the guard developed into one of the hardest-working players on the roster. He is a North Carolina native, so the appeal of staying home is real, but a third coaching staff in as many years would be a tough sell. Gainey might be able to pull it off, however.

Zymicah Wilkins

Christ School's Zymicah Wilkins moves toward the hoop as Caiden Brzozka guards, December 12, 2023. | Angela Wilhelm/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being recruited by Keatts and his staff, Zymicah Wilkins held up his pledge to the Wolfpack and joined the program for the 2025-26 season under Wade. He ended up using a redshirt, not seeing a clear path to playing time. He underwent a significant physical transformation under Wade's strength and conditioning staff, which had the previous regime excited about his potential heading into next season. Wilkins reportedly dropped 30 pounds, getting his body to a different level.

Ultimately, Wade bolted before seeing it come to fruition. Wade's loss could be Gainey's reward, should the new NC State coach have an adequate pitch for the former four-star recruit out of Rutherfordton, N.C. The 6-foot-9 forward had a robust offensive game as a high-schooler, and his 3-point shooting ability might appeal to Gainey as he fills out his first NC State roster.

Cole Cloer

4⭐️ SF Cole Cloer is officially with NC State after enrolling early, as I reported last week.



The No. 29 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle will redshirt this season. pic.twitter.com/Y7UN8f1e6T — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) December 31, 2025

Four-star recruit Cole Cloer became the first enrollee of the Wade era, joining the team after NC State's winter break. He suffered an injury that derailed his senior high school season, so the North Carolina native opted to leave IMG Academy and get his Wolfpack career started unofficially early. While he wasn't listed on the roster for the season to maintain eligibility, he worked out and spent time with the team throughout the second half of the season.

The forward arrived with hopes of being a hometown hero of sorts and has the talent to contribute immediately as a freshman. Given his high school recruiting ties, Gainey likely knows Cloer or has people close to him who could help him with a pitch in keeping the talented forward.