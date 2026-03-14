Paul McNeil’s Shooting Surge Threatens NC State Record

RALEIGH — Paul McNeil, one of two returners from the 2024-25 roster, has quietly shot his way into the NC State record books in his sophomore year with the program and first under coach Will Wade. In the Wolfpack's quarterfinal loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament, McNeil knocked down six triples, inching closer to the program's single-season record for made 3-pointers.

"That's great, I didn't even know that," McNeil said. "Hopefully, whatever the record is, I get it, but we've got to just keep winning out. That's my focus right now."

The Record

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard DJ Horne (0) reacts in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

McNeil reached 102 made 3-pointers in just 33 games during the 2025-26 season. The existing record is held by guard DJ Horne, who spent one magical season with the Wolfpack, which culminated with the run to the 2024 Final Four and an ACC Tournament victory. In 40 games, Horne buried 105 triples, breaking the previous record held by Scott Wood during the 2012-2013 campaign.

Horne, like McNeil, was a native of North Carolina who wanted one last shot at playing in front of his family regularly, having grown up in Raleigh. When he arrived at NC State, Wade chose to keep McNeil aboard, as his staff saw great potential in the rising sophomore and his flamethrower jump-shot. In hindsight, that was a very wise decision.

Finishing the year

Heating up late 🔥



Paul McNeil Jr. poured in a game-high 26 points for NC State against Virginia, knocking down six threes and scoring 19 points in the second half. He added six rebounds, an assist, and a steal.@PackMensBball | @PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/EKahlMu1KT — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 12, 2026

McNeil fought as hard as anyone else on the court on Thursday, scoring 26 points in the loss to Virginia. He rose over defenders repeatedly, canning jumpers that no one else could make. Earlier in the season, in an appearance on "Wolfpack Weekly," Wade joked that he had given McNeil a " neon green " light when it came to letting it fly.

The sophomore guard, with full authority from his staff, is shooting a blistering 42.9% from 3-point range. Throughout Thursday's loss , some of the shots he made were so absurd that all Wade could do was smile. Even though that game ended disappointingly, McNeil is focused on getting a win in the postseason, especially in the next phase: the NCAA Tournament.

Paul McNeil scored 26 points in NC State’s QF loss to Virginia today at the ACC Tournament.



He’s already back in the gym in Raleigh @WolfpackOnSI pic.twitter.com/oBcmb7PMst — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) March 13, 2026

Four made 3-pointers should be fairly attainable for McNeil in one NCAA Tournament game, although the opposition will likely try to take the sophomore out of the matchup as best as possible. It's a task that's easier said than done. For now, all McNeil can do is wait with his team and prepare back in Raleigh before the Big Dance gets underway.