Key Quotes from Dave Doeren Ahead of NC State’s Week 4 Game
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has a chance to go 4-0 for the first time since 2022 with a win on the road over in-state rival Duke on Saturday. The Blue Devils come into the matchup with two losses already.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren is proud of his team's efforts throughout the first quarter of the season, but knows NC State has another gear it can get to. He also stressed the importance of winning conference games early, likely due to the gauntlet the team faces in the last six weeks of the schedule.
Doeren addressed the media twice and spoke on the 'Wolfpack Weekly' radio show throughout the week before the Duke matchup.
What were Doeren's memorable quotes from throughout the week?
From Monday's press conference - On improving in the starts of games
- Doeren: "Now, obviously, we don't want to start like that. We need to be able to come out the gates like we did in the first game, playing really well on defense. But it's nice to be 3-0 and be able to spend so much time talking about things you want to do better. And we're a good football team that could be a lot better football team with some things that we can control and clean up."
From Monday - On handling defensive end Sabastian Harsh's suspension for the first half
- Doeren: "It's a next man up thing. It's no different than when Brandon Cleveland couldn't play the first half for us in the ECU game. We gave Chazz Wallace and Josiah Victor a chance to play, and you'll get to see that with our guys. We're not going to talk about who we're playing, but there will definitely be opportunities for guys to get more reps in that first half with him out."
From Thursday - On the importance of getting off to a fast start
- Doeren: "As opposed to what, not a fast start? I mean, kind of an easy one to answer. You want to win every game, and you know, momentum helps your team, and we've got good momentum. I think better than that, our guys have faced adversity multiple times and have stayed poised, so we know as coaches what our guys are capable of in tough situations."
- "You don't always find that out in the first quarter of the season like we have. So there's a lot of information that we know about our guys that's good to know, and they've done a nice job sticking together, listening to coaching, coming up with adjustments, and then making plays when they need to be made."
From Thursday - On the approach to handling eligibility and redshirts early in the season
- Doeren: "We're trying to win games, and if there are conversations to be had because a guy is in that area, then we have them. Ultimately, it comes down to one-on-one conversations with guys. Some guys want to play—they don't care. Some guys are worried about how much they're playing and say, "Hey, can you use me when you need me?"
- "They understand we need to win games. Sometimes injuries happen, and that's going to override the four games because if they got to play, they're going to play. With that being said, for years, this five-for-five legislation has been out there, and I would just love for that to pass. I think the four-game redshirt rule was created so that we could give some guys a chance to play a little bit, so that after they redshirt, they would be ready to play."
- "It's turned into leverage for other teams to try to get guys to transfer, and agents trying to get guys to save years so they can get more money for them potentially. Let them play for five years. Let them play as much as they can for five years."
