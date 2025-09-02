Key Takeaways From Chandler Morris' Week 1 Performance
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State mindset is focusing on one opponent at a time. Now that the Wolfpack exorcised the demons from last season's East Carolina loss with a 24-17 win over the Pirates in the opener, the team has moved on to the next challenge: the Virginia Cavaliers.
Despite both being ACC programs, the game won't matter in the conference standings, as it was added to the NC State schedule in an effort to avoid a trip to play Appalachian State in Boone, N.C. Virginia experienced a full rebuild during the offseason under head coach Tony Elliott, with over 50 new players on the roster.
One of the new Cavaliers is quarterback Chandler Morris from North Texas. Morris presented some intriguing potential in Virginia's 48-7 victory over Coastal Carolina before exiting the game with an injury in the third quarter.
How Did Morris Look?
The transfer quarterback didn't come out firing in his debut with Virginia. Early in the first quarter, Morris fired a dangerous pass into multiple Coastal defensive backs that could have easily been intercepted, but the Chanticleers couldn't haul in the pass.
The Chanticleer defense generated some pressure against Virginia's offensive line early. Morris looked a little uncomfortable as the pocket collapsed in some of these situations, although he was able to use his legs on a few occasions to extend plays and find some of his talented receivers.
Virginia receiver Cam Ross quickly established himself as Morris' top target. He displayed some tremendous skills after the catch during his seven-reception, 124-yard outing. While Morris' stats were impressive, the explosiveness of Ross after the catch, particularly on one of the quarterback's two touchdown passes, made up a lot of the yardage.
The Injury
Early in the third quarter, Morris took off after the pocket collapsed. He darted through the Coastal Carolina defense, causing multiple missed tackles. As he approached the end zone, he opted to go for the glory and the touchdown rather than sliding before he hit traffic at the goal line. He took a shot to the left shoulder and fell in some pain before exiting for the remainder of the game.
"He even said it on the ground like, 'Man, I should've gotten down,'" Elliott said during his post-game press conference. "But that's the competitor that he is. He also said, 'Coach, I saw the end zone. I wanted to score,' so that's the kind of player that he is. But we're encouraged and very hopeful for next week."
Morris finished 19-of-27 with 264 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. He also rushed five times for 50 yards, including the 28-yard run, which knocked him out of the game.
The Wolfpack defense will have its hands full with Morris if the quarterback can play on Saturday.
