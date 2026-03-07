Leopards Ambush Wolfpack in Shocking Friday Game

RALEIGH — It's not often that No. 13 NC State coach Elliott Avent is left speechless. One aspect of his team's shocking 11-6 loss to the Lafayette Leopards, a team that arrived at Doak Field without a win, surprised the coach greatly, as Lafayette completely ambushed the Wolfpack pitchers throughout the game.

The Pack allowed eight hits in the game. Six of those hits turned out to be home runs, including a grand slam in the first inning. NC State battled back in the ninth inning, but it turned out to be too little, too late. Now, all the team can do is hope to respond with a dominant victory in the second game of the series.

Avent's thoughts on the loss

NC State fell victim to another strong pitching performance, this time by junior righty Tristan Helmick of the Leopards, a 6-foot-6 lanky starter. The Wolfpack had no answers for Helmick, especially after his confidence grew greatly with the five runs scored by his offense in the first inning of the game. Helmick went eight innings while allowing just two runs and eight hits.

"That pitcher, we knew how good he was," Avent said. "We knew he was probably the best pitcher we'd seen all year and he was everything we were told he was. That guy is really good. You hope to stay in a close game with him."

A short-term injury to left-handed starter Ryan Marohn forced the Wolfpack to turn elsewhere for innings. The decision ended up being Julien Peissel as the opener, who Avent said dealt with two knee surgeries over the last couple of seasons. Avent and his staff hoped this was the right opportunity for him to get extended work, but it backfired right away. The home runs started early, but never stopped.

"I couldn't figure it out," Avent said. "I was as buffaloed as you were. They got good swings. Obviously, that big lead gave them confidence. I thought Sam Harris did a nice job, yet he gave up a couple of home runs ... I think we gave up six or seven home runs. ... I've never seen that, so I don't really have any answers."

Avent and the Wolfpack will try to turn things around on Saturday in the second game against the now-confident Leopards. Junior righty Jacob Dudan, the other workhorse in the rotation, is slated to start the game, which should give NC State the confidence it needs to recover from the disappointing loss.

