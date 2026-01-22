Looking Closer at NC State's Upset Win at Clemson

RALEIGH — After suffering a disappointing home loss at the hands of Georgia Tech, NC State men's basketball hit the road once again, this time against No. 18 Clemson in a true test of the Wolfpack's mettle. Will Wade's group passed the exam, earning a crucial Quadrant 1 victory over the Tigers in overtime on Tuesday.

The win moved the Wolfpack to 13-6 overall and 4-2 in ACC play, while also handing Clemson its first loss of the conference season. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down the sights and sounds from during and after the game inside Littlejohn Coliseum, painting the picture for those not in the building.

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade talks to an official Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was Wade's first truly daunting road trip in the ACC, as road games against fewer than 2,000 fans at Boston College and a sleepy noon start against Florida State weren't real tests of the Wolfpack's mettle. The inconsistency at the Lenovo Center ate at Wade after the Georgia Tech loss, but he promised better execution from his team during his Monday media availability.

"It was a relief. I didn't know if we had it in us or not, to be truthful," Wade said after the win. "It's good to see us have it in us and play with some poise and execute in a tough environment. It was good for us to do that."

NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) dunks the ball past Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. NC State Wolfpack won 80-76 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolfpack got a much-needed steadying performance from senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin. The ACC veteran scored 22 points, shooting 9-of-12 from the field and draining all four of foul shots. He added six rebounds against Clemson's oversized frontcourt and provided the leadership that NC State needed as the Tigers pushed hard in the second half.

"It starts with me as a leader," the forward said. "I can be able to be more involved and be more assertive on offense and defense and that's what I just showed today. I know what I'm capable of doing and that's what everybody expects from me and I'm willing to take that responsibility."

NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) is defended by Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darrion Williams missed a mid-range jumper at the end of regulation that would've helped NC State walk away from Littlejohn with a win in 40 minutes. He made up for it in overtime, drilling a clutch 3-point shot from the corner and dishing a smooth assist to Lubin for a slam to put the game out of reach. Williams finished with 17 points in the win.

