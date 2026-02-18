Lubin’s Full-Circle Moment Lifts NC State Past UNC

RALEIGH — Ven-Allen Lubin, the rock-solid forward for NC State, completed a redemption arc of sorts on Tuesday night in the Lenovo Center. He helped the Wolfpack beat No. 16 North Carolina 82-58, the program where he spent the 2024-25 season before becoming the first player to transfer from Chapel Hill to Raleigh directly.

"This means a lot, knowing my guys have my back," Lubin said after the victory. "Since day one, they knew how important this game was to me and just knowing that I want to come out and play my hardest and play together like we did today. It means a lot to come out with a win like this and to all play together the right way."

A lengthy saga ends with some satisfaction

Ven-Allen Lubin sporting a belt around his neck in the postgame press conference. @WolfpackOnSI pic.twitter.com/0eKcx9CSs2 — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) February 18, 2026

The buildup to this game started long before the two teams took the court in front of 19,367 raucous fans for the lone regular-season matchup between the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels. NC State coach Will Wade, beginning his tenure as the Pack's leader, was asked about Lubin joining his program in June 2025. He offered a viral response that made waves in the Triangle.

"The other school was dumb to play him," the coach said. "When (Lubin) plays 28-plus minutes -- he's done that in 23 games -- he averages 15 (points) and eight (rebounds). I don't know why the hell they didn't play him, but we're gonna play him. So he's gonna average 15 and eight. We're very excited about Ven."

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Lubin remained in the shadows of the war of words started by his coach, never throwing the same amount of shade that others threw for him. It didn't stop with Wade, either. Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams went to bat for his new teammate, going as far as saying "I just don't like the guy," when discussing his hatred of UNC and its head coach, Hubert Davis.

As his coach indicated, Lubin never got the runway needed to blossom into the player he is now with the Wolfpack during his Tar Heel tenure. Knowing the opportunity to get back at UNC was coming, Wade made Lubin a promise.

"I told him today, 'We got your back. We'll get it for you,'" Wade said after the win. "It meant a lot to him. He's not one that's going to outwardly show it too much, but I know he had a little extra in it and I was proud of him for being able to channel his emotions and play well."

Playing his role

Teamwork gets it done. pic.twitter.com/8Rkkf6PAoJ — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 18, 2026

With the stars of North Carolina's front court, Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, both sidelined, there were opportunities for Lubin to go to work. The senior finished with a solid 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal, once again playing his role to perfection for the Wolfpack. To add insult to injury, Lubin played just over 28 minutes in the game, proving his coach right once again.

"This is something to remember," Lubin said. "This definitely will be in one of the memory books for me and for a lot of the guys here, too. It's something we can always come back to and just look back at and just kind of have a good time."

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) drives the ball to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Sitting next to Lubin in the media room after the win, senior guard Quadir Copeland declared the win a "Ven day," before doubling down on the fact that it was all about getting their steady big man a victory over his old team. Joined by Copeland, freshman guard Matt Able and fan-favorite walk-on guard Jordan Snell, Lubin walked into the room with a bedazzled belt wrapped around his neck.

The belt was undoubtedly a shot at Wilson of the Tar Heels, as the freshman made a habit of sporting a bedazzled belt after ACC wins as a sign of his dominance over the opponent. In Copeland's opinion, Lubin's performance could have gone for even more.

"(Lubin) had a lot of the mismatches and a lot of the times we missed him today, too," Copeland said. "We missed him a lot. I think he had the mismatch almost the whole night."

Any love lost?

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As is customary after any game, the teams shook hands with the Wolfpack celebrating the victory. There was always going to be an interaction between Lubin and his former coach, something neither spoke about in too much detail when asked after the game.

"In the handshake, it was just, 'It was good to see you. Way to play and good luck the rest of the season.' Not really personal," Lubin said of the interaction.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) leaves the bench before the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Davis didn't add much color to the interaction, still processing the bludgeoning his team received over the previous 40 minutes.

"I thought he played well. He's a good defensive player, moves his feet," Davis said. "He did a nice job finishing around the basket. No difference than regular Ven."

The Tar Heel coach might've perfectly encapsulated why Lubin is such an important piece for the Wolfpack. The consistency he provides Wade's group makes all the difference. Now, he holds bragging rights over his old school to go along with that consistency.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE