Major Takeaways From the ACC's Opening Weekend
College football returned in full force over the weekend with a massive slate of games, including three matchups between top 10 teams on Saturday and Sunday. NC State started its season Thursday night with a victory East Carolina.
The Atlantic Coast Conference had almost all of its teams in action from Thursday to Sunday, with North Carolina being the outlier with its Monday night debut lined up on ESPN.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we discuss major takeaways from each game including ACC programs including the shocking upset win by Florida State over No. 9 Alabama, along with more review of NC State's win on Thursday.
It took a little longer than he wanted, but NC State wide receiver Wesley Grimes burst onto the college football scene in the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over East Carolina on Thursday.
Now in his senior season, Grimes took on more of a leadership role among the wide receivers in Raleigh during the offseason. His quarterback, CJ Bailey, and head coach, Dave Doeren, both took notice. Grimes earned the job as one of the starting wideouts despite missing time in training camp.
He exploded for 121 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown, on just four catches in the opener. After the game, Grimes spoke about his performance.
On his connection with Bailey and finally being able to show it off in a game
- Grimes: "The whole offseason, we were throwing extra, hanging out, bonding. I feel like that was a big thing with our connection, learning each other’s tendencies, him getting the timing down and how fast my routes. Over the offseason, just having fun with it, working and enjoying the work. I think that process in the offseason really helped out and it showed today."
On the 48-yard touchdown reception
- Grimes: "I knew I had to step on my guys’ toes. I probably could have taken it a little closer to them, to beat them a little better, but I tried to cross his pace as best as possible. Credit to Keenan (Jackson). He did a great job on holding that other side’s Safety. I just saw the ball in the air, and I didn’t let anybody else get to it but me. So credit to CJ, big credit to Keenan, but, you know, I was just there to make the play."
