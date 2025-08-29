The Standout Receiver In NC State's Win Over ECU
RALEIGH -- It wasn't the prettiest win, but NC State started its season with a victory over in-state rival East Carolina in Carter-Finley Stadium, outlasting the Pirates by a score of 24-17.
Wolfpack sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey leaned heavily on one of his receivers throughout the win. Senior wideout Wesley Grimes opted to return to the Wolfpack for another season despite a disappointing 2024 campaign. His decision paid off in a big way in the opener.
Grimes was the star offensively in the Wolfpack's victory, dominating the ECU defense with his speed.
Getting on the Board
Scoring that first touchdown can be a huge source of momentum for a wide receiver. Grimes put his name in the stat sheet in the second quarter in rather emphatic fashion.
Bailey dropped back in the pocket on a 2nd and 10 and surveyed the field. He didn't have to survey long, as Grimes flew by his defender on a post route. The quarterback fired a beautiful deep ball that carved the middle of the field perfectly before nestling in the arms of Grimes as he galloped into the end zone. The 48-yard touchdown was the first passing touchdown of the season for the Wolfpack.
"I knew I had to step on my guy's toes. I probably could have taken it a little closer to him," Grimes said. "... Just saw the ball in the air and I didn't let anybody else get to it other than me."
With a new confidence in Grimes, Bailey wasn't afraid to go back to the same well later in the game. In the fourth quarter, the quarterback fired another deep shot to Grimes, this time into double coverage. The receiver high-pointed the perfectly placed pass and came down with it for a 46-yard gain. NC State couldn't capitalize on the big play, but Grimes helped move the ball enough to put ECU deep in its own territory after a missed field goal with the grab.
Coach's Thoughts
Head coach Dave Doeren didn't shy away from stressing the importance of Grimes' performance in Thursday night's victory.
"We need him to be an explosive guy and make senior-type plays and he did that tonight," Doeren said.
The coach mentioned that Grimes missed some time throughout training camp. He added that the receiver came alive in the latter stages of the fall practices, showcasing that breakaway speed enough to earn the starting job.
"It's a good start when your fastest guy is making plays ... It helps a lot that Wesley came out like that," Doeren said.
Starting Strong
In what will likely be his final season as a college player, Grimes certainly started things off about as well as he could've envisioned. The veteran receiver finished with four receptions for 121 yards and the touchdowns on five targets.
It was Grimes' first 100-yard receiving game in his collegiate career at both Wake Forest and NC State. However, the receiver, of course, adopted the team-first approach that has become commonplace within the Wolfpack program under Doeren over the years when talking about his outing.
"The vibes are definitely very high. The whole game, I wasn't keeping track of any of my catches or stats," Grimes said. "I didn't want to think about any of that. I just wanted that win. I knew we needed that win as a team... We're going to enjoy this for 24 hours."
If Grimes and Bailey can continue their hot start, the Wolfpack offense should only improve in the coming weeks. It will need to as the opposition only becomes more daunting throughout the season for NC State.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.