Massive Frontcourt Player Still Coming for NC State Visit

RALEIGH — NC State continues to work on a complete roster rebuild since hiring Justin Gainey as the new men's basketball coach. The program already added three players from the transfer portal, but still has numerous spots to fill after the massive roster turnover following Will Wade's messy exit and return to LSU after the 2025-26 season, his only with State.

The frontcourt became the priority after Gainey and his staff added a pair of backcourt players, with a key visit on the books for later in the week. Former USC center Gabe Dynes is set to arrive in Raleigh Friday to meet with Gainey and NC State program leaders, per multiple reports. Dynes is quite literally one of the biggest players left in the portal, standing 7-foot-5.

What Dynes visiting NC State means

Jan 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) and center Gabe Dynes (45) celebrate against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dynes started his collegiate career at Youngstown State, where he spent two seasons. He averaged 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks during the 2024-25 season before making the jump to the Big 10 with USC. He didn't have the same success as a Trojan, playing just 11.9 minutes a game with averages of 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and a block. He played in 30 games, starting six.

Even after adding UC Irvine forward Kyle Evans , the nation's leading shot-blocker, NC State still clearly wants defensive-minded frontcourt players to come off the bench. A 7-foot-5 big man, just a season removed from averaging over three blocks a night, would go a long way in improving the depth for that position group in Raleigh.

7’4 USC Big Gabe Dynes is one of the most unique players heading into the B10 next season.



Dynes had a strong Sophomore season for Youngstown State where he averaged 7 PPG, 6 RPG and 3 BPG in only 21 Minutes a game while also being named to the all Horizon defensive team.



At… pic.twitter.com/mBTNpH3sDB — KJ (@KJScouting) July 31, 2025

The financial commitment will likely be the biggest hurdle for NC State. Despite his poor statistics at USC, Dynes will have a strong market just because of his size. There is an ongoing arms race around the country as teams look to load up on frontcourt talent, with significant financial commitments being made to players who simply aren't worth the money they are commanding based on their statistics from a season ago.

NC State could offer the former Trojan another chance to play high-major basketball with the potential of being a critical contributor right away. The rim protection stats might be strong enough that Gainey would be willing to go with a traditional lineup with an oversized power forward and center, rather than the positionless basketball that's come to dominate the sport over the last decade. Size wins in college basketball in 2026. Dynes provides that. If he likes the Wolfpack, expect Gainey to pursue.