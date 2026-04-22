Why Kyle Evans’ Commitment Is Massive for NC State

RALEIGH — NC State continues to make progress in the transfer portal, recently securing a commitment from its first frontcourt player under first-year coach Justin Gainey. The program focused primarily on its backcourt during the early part of portal season before shifting its focus to positional size and depth down low, something Gainey thinks will be key for ACC success.

The first piece in the frontcourt puzzle was former UC Irvine forward Kyle Evans , the nation's leading shot blocker from the 2025-26 season. The commitment from Evans is massive, both literally, as he stands 6-foot-10, and figuratively, as the move signals positive steps for NC State in a highly competitive frontcourt market around the country.

Establishing the identity

Kyle Evans is really good.



Good around the rim, good hands, protects the rim, rebounds.



Unless you want your big to be a floor spacer I don’t see how he isn’t a good fit into a lot of systems.



Seems like a guy who would thrive at St. Mary’s.

pic.twitter.com/UcKX8vGv7B — JPR (@Scouting_Col) March 29, 2026

When Gainey was hired, he spent a significant part of his introductory press conference discussing what he wanted the NC State program's identity to be. One word came from the coach consistently: toughness. Given his success as a defensive coach at Tennessee on Rick Barnes' staff, adding a serious rim protector seemed like an inevitability more than anything else.

Evans is one of the best, if not the best, statistical rim protectors in the country. He walked away from the Anteaters after averaging 3.3 blocks per game and winning the Big West Defensive Player of the Year award last season. A big man with that résumé should go a long way toward establishing the Wolfpack's new defensive identity, even without high-major experience.

There's also an underdog element to the new NC State mindset. The Wolfpack has only taken mid-major players so far, all of whom are looking to prove themselves as high-major talents in the ACC. It's a bold strategy that worked in some places and failed in others during the 2025-26 season. If Gainey pulls it off, building a roster this way, more players might be inclined to sign up for the program.

Portal momentum

UC Irvine Anteaters forward Kyle Evans (14) throws the ball back in bounds to UC Irvine Anteaters guard Jurian Dixon (24) on Thursday, April 3, 2025, during the National Invitational Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State still has several roster spots to fill. With the portal's 15-day entry window now closed, the available players are all there for the taking. Evans might end up being a bit of a steal that the Wolfpack identified before some teams that were busy taking larger swings for high-major big men during the arms race around the country.

The hope is that Gainey and his staff can get things going quickly over the next week now that the playing field is level and all of the potential players are known quantities. Playing alongside an elite shot blocker like Evans could appeal to another defensive-focused frontcourt player, so the Wolfpack needs to jump on any of those potential connections.