Matt Able Gets Back on Track Against UNC Asheville

RALEIGH — In NC State's losses to Texas at the Maui Invitational and on the road against No. 20 Auburn, freshman guard Matt Able made just two of his 16 shot attempts. It was a major step back after he scored a career-high 15 and looked the part of a competent alternate scoring option in the Wolfpack's loss to Seton Hall.

Like many other Wolfpack players, Able needed to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against UNC Asheville. The freshman answered the call with great success, scoring 13 points in an efficient manner, making 5-of-8 shot attempts and burying a trio of 3-pointers in the 75-63 win for the Wolfpack.

Figuring things out as a freshman

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) dribbles the ball against UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Corey Jones (24) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The freshman looked a bit more comfortable back in the Lenovo Center and head coach Will Wade took notice. With sophomore guard Paul McNeil removed from the starting lineup, Wade experimented with some different rotations against the Bulldogs. Able was a beneficiary of McNeil's limited playing time, getting 20 minutes of work in the game.

Able missed his first two shots, but didn't let it get to him. He buried a three late in the first half and was off to the races from there, scoring 10 more points from that point on. He was a better defensive option, blocking two shots and coming up with a steal in the Wolfpack's much-improved full-court pressure.

Quadir Copeland with the steal and the assist to Matt Able!



A 10-0 run for @PackMensBball. pic.twitter.com/FSYkPJHPcD — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 6, 2025

The Wolfpack had a renewed sense of urgency throughout Saturday's matchup, something Wade thought might be the case after a week of grueling practices and reevaluating certain parts of the roster after the rough stretch. Able took it as an opportunity to earn more trust and a larger role.

"I think it was a mentality shift as a whole, as a team," the freshman said. "the last couple games, we haven't played how we want to play and as best that we can play, so I think, coming into this game, we really just took, especially defensively... It starts on defense... we took some strides defensively and that's kind of what led to offense."

Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; UNC Asheville Bulldogs guard Kameron Taylor (3) dribbles with the ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State started the season with a 4-0 record in the Lenovo Center before losing three games at neutral sites or on the road. Returning to Raleigh offered the Wolfpack a chance to reset, something Able believes helped with the team's collective deep breath.

"I'm definitely glad we won. We needed it," Able said. "We needed to start getting some momentum, but I think that we have a lot of room for growth overall, and we can keep getting better and better."

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.