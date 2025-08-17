Memorable Quotes From Third Week of Fall Camp
With the third week of NC State's fall camp in the rearview, more players and head coach Dave Doeren took the podium to discuss the work they've put in so far.
Here are some of the most memorable quotes from week three of Wolfpack football's fall camp.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren on the team's depth and competitive spirit in camp
I'm excited about the depth and the competition. I'm not going to give you any intel... We have really good competition right now on both sides of the football. I told the staff that yesterday, from the specialists all the way through the position groups. It's been refreshing.- Dave Doeren, 8/13/25
Sometimes when you get to your twos and then your threes, there's a massive drop-off. And we're not seeing that. We're seeing guys know what they're doing, they're playing hard, they're getting better. So it's been a fun training camp, competitively."
Defensive Back Brian Nelson II on the cornerback competition
"It's been good competition, man. Just having great guys around, Devon Marshal, Jamel Johnson, it's great competition. Just knowing that we're all going to need each other on the field, no matter what, who's starting or not. It's just we're going to need each other as brothers."- Brian Nelson II, 8/13/25
Freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffman on his relationship with quarterback CJ Bailey
It's cool. We hang out a lot even back in Florida. He's a good kid and he works really hard on the field. He's a great leader and I'm excited for the season.- Teddy Hoffman, 8/13/25
Hoffman on building a relationship with Bailey on and off the field
I think it's really important because he could trust you on and off the field and knowing that you're there for him no matter what the situation is. It means a lot for sure."- Hoffman, 8/13/25
Doeren on one of the intrasquad scrimmages
"It was pouring rain. We had 140 plays. We had no fumbles and no poor snaps in the rain, which is pretty awesome... Live football defensively, obviously, you want to get more balls out. But it's probably their ball security. They threw the ball, caught the ball well, and it was back and forth. There was a lot of good plays on both sides of the ball. We tackled well for our first scrimmage."- Doeren, 8/13/25
