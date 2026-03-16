NC State Wide Receiver Receives Suspension for 2026 Season

NC State sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann will miss the 2026 season after receiving a one-year suspension for a violation of NCAA rules, according to an announcement from the school Monday.

Hoffmann tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, which immediately led to a one-year suspension from the sport's governing body. The Wolfpack is in the midst of spring camp, preparing for the 2026 season under veteran head coach Dave Doeren. Hoffmann's suspension represents a significant blow to the Wolfpack wide receiver corps heading into a major season.

More on Hoffmann's suspension

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) goes for the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

News of Hoffmann's suspension was released at 5 P.M. EST on March 16 with a statement from Doeren . Because of the positive test, the suspension kicks in for exactly one calendar year from the date of the confirmation, forcing Hoffmann to miss the entirety of the 2026 season after a promising freshman year with the Wolfpack.

“Teddy made a mistake that he’s taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches,” Doeren said. "It’s an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it’s permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience.”

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Rasheed Reason (17) attempts to tackle North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Hoffmann, a native of the Miami metropolitan area like several other members of the NC State roster, performed admirably in his first year. The shifty wideout racked up 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, playing in all 13 games for the team. He also threw a touchdown pass during a loss to Pittsburgh.

The young receiver quickly established chemistry with star quarterback CJ Bailey, the face of the program's Florida group. Their success helped convince the Wolfpack to pursue more talented players from that area in the transfer portal, bringing them in to help Bailey excel even more during his junior season.

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) makes a catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

NC State's receiver group will be built around returners Keenan Jackson and Je'Rel Bolder, as well as a flurry of transfers, including JoJo Trader and Chance Robinson from the national runner-up Miami Hurricanes. Hoffmann seemed poised for a major breakout in an elevated role, especially after such a solid first season.

The freshman has yet to release a statement himself, but did post on Instagram two hours before the announcement was released by NC State. The caption read "All I know is God got me. #free12," alongside a collage of photos of Hoffmann back in Boca Raton, Fla.