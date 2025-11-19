Is Morale Truly Low for NC State Football?
The NC State football program is back in a familiar place in the 2025 season. The Wolfpack finds itself at the proverbial crossroads for the second time of the year after a 41-7 loss to Miami killed all of the momentum from the team's win over a Georgia Tech team ranked in the top-10 at the time of the game.
Still dealing with a pileup of injuries unlike anything head coach Dave Doeren has ever seen, the Wolfpack is beginning to show signs of a team teetering on the brink of a collapse. The opposition does provide an opportunity to finish strong, as Florida State and North Carolina both come to Raleigh in the final two games.
The older players sense there are only a few opportunities left, while the younger players want to put their best on tape for the end of the year. While missing a bowl game wouldn't mean the end of the world, it would certainly be a massive disappointment for a team with hopes of improving on a 6-7 campaign in 2024.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett provides his honest assessment of the vibes around the Murphy Center and Carter-Finley Stadium.
One of the players who provided some insight into what's going on around NC State football was sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers. The pass catcher spoke to members of the media following Tuesday's practice, breaking down how the team views these final two games and what needs to happen to bounce back from the Miami loss.
On turning the page from the Miami loss
- "Man, it's been quick. It's even simple, do you like losing or winning? It's just coming out here with that mindset, guaranteed two games and we can make it three, but how do you want to finish this chapter of your season?"
- "The way I look at it is just continue to fight for your brothers. For example, seniors in our room, Wesley Grimes, that's our brother. He's got two guaranteed games left. Are we going to play hard for him or what? That's how I look at it."
On the lessons the team learned from the loss
- "Just fundamentals and discipline. Just being more disciplined in the game, staying true to our keys. Just having urgency to be better at everything that we were doing. Sharpening up the little things so we're not having disasters."
On how the team bounced back from the last ugly loss to Notre Dame and beat Georgia Tech
- "Pitt and Notre Dame just came out and played better football than us and that's just not the standard here. We're a better football team than that and we're definitely better than those teams, I feel like. It's just coming out and having the mindset that we're the best football team out here. It's just kill or be killed and we're the ones who want to do the killing."
