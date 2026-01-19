NC State Assistant Offers Unique Perspective on Louisville Loss

RALEIGH — NC State had its chances to knock off No. 9 Louisville in front of a raucous Reynolds Coliseum crowd, but collapsed down the stretch. The Wolfpack ultimately lost to the Cardinals in overtime 78-74, missing out on another opportunity against a ranked opponent.

Assistant coach Ashley Williams, an accomplished player under head coach Wes Moore, provided some unique insight on the loss in Moore's stead. The Pack struggled to handle Louisville's increased ball pressure in the second half, ultimately allowing the Cardinals to surge back into the game and take out a youthful and inexperienced NC State side.

What Williams had to say

Mar 2, 2014; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack Ashley Williams (4) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Michaela Mabrey (23) defends during the first half at Reynolds Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Williams, a key cog in NC State's thorough and well-respected coaching staff, was once again important throughout the team's preparations for the Cardinals. As far as what the team prepared for from Louisville, there weren't many surprises, outside of the impressive scoring performance from Cardinal guard Imari Berry. Williams felt the Pack was prepared for the overall challenge, though.

"We knew that the key to this game would be rebounding, boxing out and getting defensive boards and finishing possessions," Williams said. "Unfortunately, they had some timely offensive rebounds that they were able to capitalize on... Louisville was different in how they attacked the offensive glass in that they sent all five players at times."

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of the frustration for Moore, Williams and the rest of the Wolfpack staff was the fact that the team started the game so well. It led Louisville by nine at the end of the first quarter and played stretches of the game like the better team. However, NC State once again couldn't finish in the clutch and Louisville's adjustments hurt in a major way.

"They started out being aggressive with ball-screen defense. They were trapping some, putting two on the ball and I think our guards did a very good job of beating it... Making them pay, so to speak," Williams said. "In the second half, they made an adjustment to amp up the pressure a little bit... That threw off our rhythm."

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

NC State led by double digits at multiple different points throughout the game, but a more experienced Louisville team won the day, marking the third blown double-digit lead in a game against a ranked opponent this season alone. The Wolfpack must find ways to course-correct in tight matchups like Saturday's if it wants to make a run in the NCAA Tournament come March.

