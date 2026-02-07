NC State Brings Road Confidence Home Against Virginia Tech

RALEIGH — Last time NC State men's basketball took the court at the Lenovo Center, it used a late run to surge past the visiting Syracuse Orange and secured an 88-68 win. That marked the third of what is now five-straight wins, a total the Wolfpack will put on the line on Saturday back on its home court against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies (16-7, 5-5 ACC) come into the matchup in the midst of one of the more up-and-down starts for any team in the conference. The Wolfpack (17-6, 8-2) still has room to improve, especially in the eyes of head coach Will Wade, but played some of its best basketball to date over the last two weeks. Will that continue on Saturday?

What to know about Virginia Tech

It will mark a trip down memory lane for both Wade and Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young, as the pair faced each other several years ago when the former coached Chattanooga and the latter led the Wofford Terriers, both members of the Southern Conference. Now in his seventh season at Virginia Tech, Young has already surpassed his win total from the 2024-25 season.

"They're very well coached. There's not many coaches in the country I respect more than Mike Young," Wade said. "... We still have a play called 'Terrier' that I stole from him at Wofford...He's a phenomenal coach. They've got a great team. They've lost some buzzer beaters."

Statistically, junior forward Amani Hansberry emerged as the team's go-to offensive option despite high hopes for oversized freshman guard Neoklis Avdalas. Hansberry nearly averages a double-double, scoring 15 points and hauling in 8.3 rebounds per night. Avadalas is chipping in 12.5 points per game, but he's shooting just 37.8% from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Five different members of the Hokies average 10 or more points and they'll have some help coming against the Wolfpack. Sophomore guard Tyler Johnson missed the last 10 games after shooting 41.7% from three in the first 13 games of the season, but is set to return in Raleigh, according to Wade. The lack of recent film could hurt NC State's defensive preparation.

How the Wolfpack can attack Virginia Tech

Limiting Avdalas will be important for the Wolfpack, as he struggled mightily through the first 10 games of ACC play. In that stretch, he averaged 10.1 points per game, shooting a dismal 17.3% from 3-point range. Still, Avdalas is a potential first-round pick and a dangerous scorer who can shoot the basketball when he's feeling it. He'll be near the top of the scouting report for NC State.

The Wolfpack's torrid offense has it ranked No. 2 in point per game in the ACC, averaging 85.8 points a game. Virginia Tech averages a flat 80.0 in each game, but gives up the fifth-most points, two spots worse than the Pack. If Wade's group is shooting the ball with the same success it had against SMU and Wake Forest, the Hokies might struggle to stay attached.

So far, Ven-Allen Lubin has met every challenge thrown his way from a size standpoint, but Hansberry will be another tough head-to-head matchup. If the savvy Wolfpack big man can continue to be effective and cancel out Hansberry's production with his own consistent success, the rest of the Pack should be able to thrive. There shouldn't be a distinct rebounding advantage for either team, although the Hokies allow offensive rebounds on 33.4% of possessions.

While the Hokies haven't shot the ball particularly well from 3-point range since the start of the ACC schedule, they defend the 3-point line with great success. Opponents shot under 30% through 10 conference games against Virginia Tech, while the Hokies knocked down triples at a 32.7% clip. If the Wolfpack can hover closer to its ceiling of 41.6% from three, it can overpower Virginia Tech's defense.

Setting the tone in the Lenovo Center will be another critical factor for NC State, as it already dropped a pair of early start time games in Raleigh in 2026. The Wolfpack needs to ride the momentum of the five straight wins, rather than let the prospects of a sixth make them tight in the early part of Saturday's matchup.

NC State and Virginia Tech will tip at noon EST, with the broadcast available on the CW.

