NC State Coach Wes Moore Recaps Wolfpack’s 66-47 Win

Moore was pleased with his team's effort in the bounce-back win over Maine.

Tucker Sennett

Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during the fourth quarter against Duke Blue Devils at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — No. 10 NC State recovered from Sunday's loss to the now No. 8 USC Trojans with a 66-47 win in its home opener over the Maine Black Bears at Reynolds Coliseum.

After spending the opening week of the season playing exclusively ranked opponents on neutral sites, the Wolfpack returned home to Reynolds, a building where it has dominated since Wes Moore took over. The Pack continued its winning ways, although it wasn't perfect.

Moore was pleased with the way his team recovered after a very slow start to the game. The Wolfpack scored just nine points in the first quarter and struggled to make shots with any consistency. Things picked up as the game went on and the Wolfpack dominated the middle quarters.

The veteran head coach spoke to the media about his team's effort after the game, sharing his opinion on the importance of matchups like Tuesday's.

Watch Moore's Press Conference

Moore's Noteworthy Quotes

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

From his opening statement following the win

  • "First half we had four assists and six turnovers. So I guess if we're going to find the positive, we had 10 assists and three turnovers in the second half, so that was much better. We have just got to share the ball more and continue to work on that. Instead of putting our head down and going one-on-one, that's when we get in trouble and turn it over."
  • "We've also got to start knocking down some shots. When the other team's playing zone and you're three for 20 from three, it's tough. I think we're capable of doing it, but we got to, at some point, step up and get it done. But again, quick turnaround from Sunday's disappointment and we were able to survive it. Now we got a little extra time to get ready for TCU on Sunday."
Zoe Brook
Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

On the value of playing against a zone defense at this point of the season

  • "It probably was good for us, no doubt. Hopefully, the second half gives us a little more confidence, because I think in the first half, we were probably struggling mentally with it. And like I said, it's tough when you're not hitting shots. You can talk all you want about attacking and all those things, but at some point, you gotta hit some shots."
  • "I think we're capable of doing that. Hopefully we step up in the future. But yeah, definitely, the second half hopefully gives them a little more confidence."
NC State head coach Wes Moore yells at the referee during the second half of the home basketball game against UNC Charlotte at the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 16, 2022. The Wolfpack went on to defeat the Niners 96-48. Ncsuwbb 11 16 22 Lj 010 / Luke Johnson / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the value of scheduling a game against Maine after two games against ranked opponents to start the season

  • "There are some mid-majors on the schedule, or non–Power Fours, whatever you want to call them. we try to get the best of the best. And... That was a team we played in the NCAA Tournament several years ago. I know the year before last, I watched them play Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament."
  • "Those top teams, Tennessee, Southern Cal, TCU, they're preparing you for the gauntlet of the ACC. They're also preparing you for a possible postseason. And so I think all of these games have value, but we also have to survive them, so we've got to step up and play better."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.