NC State Gets Tough Paul McNeil News

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey is working hard to get his roster together for the 2026-27 season at NC State. By all accounts, star guard Paul McNeil, who blossomed into one of the best shooters in the country as a sophomore, was a major part of Gainey's plans if the guard decided to stay with the Wolfpack in his home state.

Unfortunately for NC State, McNeil plans to enter the transfer portal, according to several reports that came out Wednesday. The talented guard left things open for a potential return and could just be looking to dip his toes in the portal to assess his value, but it's an unfortunate development in the early days of the Gainey era in Raleigh.

More on McNeil's decision

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McNeil was one of the only players to stay with the Wolfpack during last season's coaching change from Kevin Keatts to Will Wade . The latter and his staff saw serious potential in McNeil as a shooter, ultimately choosing to retain and develop the guard rather than let him walk away. It turned out to be a brilliant decision by Wade and his support staff, who helped McNeil explode as a sophomore.

The sharpshooter averaged 13.8 points per game, all while shooting 42.7% from 3-point range. He tied the single-season record for most made 3-pointers in a year, doing so in fewer games than DJ Horne did when he set the record during NC State's 2024 Final Four run. It's safe to say that McNeil became one of the most prolific shooters in program history in just one offseason.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wade planned on building the roster around McNeil when he indicated he was staying, as the guard was one of the few members of the team who exhibited the work ethic Wade expected from his roster. Some rumors on social media indicate Wade might be the one trying to lure McNeil away from NC State with a large offer from LSU, but it will be difficult to get the guard away from his home state.

A native of Rockingham, N.C., McNeil is known to have a passion for North Carolina dating back to his high school days. The shooting guard left briefly to attend Prolific Prep, a basketball-focused prep school in Napa, Calif., but returned to Rockingham to be closer to his family and finish his high school career in North Carolina. He chose to stay at NC State not just because of the offer of a larger role, but because it allowed him to remain close to home.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks at his introductory press conference in the Lenovo Center on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Gainey, a native of High Point, N.C., has the hometown appeal needed to sway McNeil into staying, but financial factors could also be playing a role in the guard's decision to explore the transfer portal. The expectation is that NC State will continue to monitor the situation with McNeil moving forward, remaining adamant in wanting him to stay in Raleigh for the foreseeable future.

If he were to stay, McNeil would have a chance to create quite a legacy with NC State, showing a level of loyalty becoming less and less common in the modern era of college basketball.