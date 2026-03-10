NC State March Madness Résumé Tracker: What the Wolfpack Needs to Make NCAA Tournament
The calendar flipped to March and the peak of college basketball season arrived, especially in ACC Country. NC State, currently in the first year under coach Will Wade, began conference play with some serious promise, but ultimately crumbled down the stretch and limped its way into the 2026 ACC Tournament, hoping to make some noise at the event in Charlotte.
While the first stage in the postseason is critical for the Wolfpack, the body of work from the entire season remains fairly strong. As things currently stand, the team should be a part of the NCAA Tournament, but it is far from securely in the field of 68 teams heading into the ACC Tournament. What does the Wolfpack's résumé look like now?
Assessing the Wolfpack's Résumé
Key Metrics
There are a handful of key criteria that the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee looks at when picking at-large teams for the 68-team event. These standards are fluid from year-to-year, mostly depending on the strength of each conference and on the collective strength of the bubble teams, which the Wolfpack began wading into following the Stanford loss. The metrics used and NC State's scores are:
- BPI (ESPN): 39th
- KenPom Rankings: 36th
- KPI: 30th
- NET: 35th
- Strength of Record (ESPN): 45th
- Torvik: 38th
- Wins Above Bubble: 0.82 (43rd)
Quadrants for NET
The NET, one of the more critical metric systems for making the NCAA Tournament, utilizes a Quadrant system that breaks down wins into four Quadrants. The best wins fall into Quadrant 1, separating the value of each win based on the NET ranking and the location of the win. Road wins hold tremendous value and are more likely to be in an upper Quadrant. Here's the Wolfpack's NET résumé:
Quadrant 1 (5-7)
Quadrant 2 (6-4)
Quadrant 3 (4-0)
Quadrant 4 (4-1)
3/2 vs. 1 Duke (93-64 L)
3/7 vs. 59 Stanford (85-84 L)
1/27 vs. 83 Syracuse (88-68 W)
1/17 vs. 167 Georgia Tech (78-74 L)
* denotes neutral site game
The solid Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 records are responsible for NC State's comfortable position in the NCAA Tournament field, per most bracketologists participating in the Bracket Matrix. The loss to Georgia Tech, a team that just fired its head coach on Sunday, hurts the Wolfpack significantly. Overcoming that loss will be hard, but there is still work to be done on the résumé.
What work still needs to be done?
It's not unheard of for a team with fewer than 20 wins to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament (See 2021-22 Michigan). However, the Wolfpack would love to avoid playing in a First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio, if possible, which will require some things to go right in the ACC Tournament. With bid stealers likely to play a role, the margin for error on the bubble is fairly low.
The simplest way for NC State to ensure a spot in the field of 64 teams rather than the field of 68 would be to beat Stanford in the second round of the ACC Tournament. With a win, NC State would be 20-12 overall and likely add another Quadrant 2 victory to its résumé. To miss the tournament entirely, the Wolfpack would need to lose emphatically and be viewed negatively by the committee. It is truly a win-and-in scenario for NC State at this point.
