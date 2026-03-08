Will Wade Not Giving Up After Stanford Loss

RALEIGH — NC State's stumble across the regular-season finish line finally ended on Saturday, as Will Wade's squad suffered its sixth loss in the final seven games and fourth in a row. The 85-84 loss to Stanford stung even more, as the Wolfpack couldn't find a way to overcome the adversity it faced on Senior Day against the Cardinal.

Even after another gut-wrenching loss, Wade remained hopeful about his team's outlook heading into the postseason. The Pack is locked in as a No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament, but has work to do in Charlotte if it still has hope for a run through the NCAA Tournament. Now, preparations begin in an effort to save Wade's first season from being a larger disappointment.

The Wolfpack isn't done yet

The Wolfpack's issues in close games continued against the Cardinal. NC State had the deficit cut to two points in the final 35 seconds, but a costly turnover led to Stanford winning a free-throw contest down the stretch. It was just another disappointing chapter for Wade, who took the blame for his team's poor efforts in the closing moments of so many conference games.

"We've had some lapses that have just really hurt us and we've lost quite a few," Wade said. "This is like the fourth game like this that we've lost. It's the difference between a good year and a great year or an OK year and a good year. We just haven't been able to close these out and at the end of the day, it stops with me."

As for the close losses , some of them have come at the hands of lower-tier teams in the ACC, hurting NC State's resume greatly in the final days before the NCAA Tournament. Both Georgia Tech and Notre Dame defeated the Wolfpack, but won't make the trip to Charlotte to participate in the ACC Tournament. Wade doesn't view things that narrowly, however.

"You're judge on the body of work," Wade said Saturday. "The last couple of weeks haven't been very good, but we've banked ... A lot of good wins. Our resume is not complete ... We're going to have some opportunities in Charlotte and we hopefully can close them out and take advantage of them."

While the Wolfpack hasn't tumbled to the bubble yet, it's getting dicey down the stretch. NC State wasn't able to secure a 20th win during the regular season, but has one more guaranteed game on Wednesday. Wade's been in similar situations before, but every group is a little bit different.

"There's a reason all the teams are on the bubble. They all have warts," he said. "We certainly know of our warts because we're here every day, but all the other ones have warts, too. I think we'll stack up pretty favorably, but we certainly don't want to risk it by going one-and-done in Charlotte. That would certainly put us at further risk, not that winning one secures anything."

When Wade arrived in Raleigh, he preached the idea of bringing NC State back into the spotlight and ACC glory. In some ways, the 2025-26 season included some successes and completion of those goals, but with so many missed opportunities, it's hard for the coach to feel like things have gone well.

He remained adamant that the bumps on the road of late are just that. Slight detours for a team that still has the talent and makeup to challenge quality opponents in a tournament setting. The experience of the Wolfpack in March is there, as players like Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin, Terrance Arceneaux and Quadir Copeland all know what it takes to win in the dance.

As confident as Wade seemed, the clock is ticking for his first Wolfpack group. The only thing left for the team to do is win if it wants the season to continue. If not, it will be a long wait on Selection Sunday.

