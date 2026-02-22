NC State Mashes Its Way To Victory in Doubleheader Opener

RALEIGH — NC State secured a fifth-straight win with a far more dominant effort than the one it put out against Princeton on Friday, hanging 16 runs on the Tigers in the first leg of a Saturday doubleheader. The bats woke up at Doak Field in the third inning, hanging a crooked number on the scoreboard that allowed the team to cruise the rest of the way.

Another very strong start for junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan also provided some significant comfort for NC State. With Dudan and Ryan Marohn firing on all cylinders through their first two starts, starting pitching seems to be an area of significant strength for the Pack 9. The win set Elliott Avent's team up for a chance to go for the sweep later on Saturday afternoon.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

Everyone got in on today's action! pic.twitter.com/Kl0UVPRxeK — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

CF Ty Head: 1-1, 3 BB, 3-R HR --- PH/CF Andrew Wiggins: 0-1, HBP 2B Luke Nixon: 2-4 --- PH/2B Sherman Johnson: 1-1 RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-4 --- PH/RF Devin Mitchell: 1-1, 2-R HR 1B Dalton Bargo: 1-1, RBI, BB --- PR/LF Rett Johnson: 2-3, 2-R HR LF/1B Chris McHugh: 3-3, HR, 3 RBI --- 1B Quinn Bentley: 0-2 DH Brandon Novy: 1-4, R 3B Wyatt Peifer: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R C Drew Lanphere: 0-2, RBI --- PH/C Preston Bonn: 0-1 SS Mikey Ryan: 1-3 --- PH/SS Christian Serrano: 1-2, RBI

RHP Jacob Dudan: 7.0 IP, 11 K, 3 H, W (2-0)

RHP Danny Heintz: IP, K

RHP Landon Carr: IP, 3 BB, 2 K, ER

How the Wolfpack got it done

Two Wolfpack runs on the board thanks to a sac fly from Bargo and Nixon stealing home. pic.twitter.com/NUAO9vGZDc — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

The scoring started right away for the Wolfpack in the second game of the series. After Dudan established his dominance immediately, Bargo drove in Head with a sac-fly and Luke Nixon scored on a double-steal try for the Wolfpack. NC State scored in the first five innings of the game, providing Dudan plenty of comfort to settle in and get the job done.

After utilizing a fairly consistent lineup in terms of personnel the first week of the season, the lopsided scoring allowed Avent to tinker with some new faces. The five-run third inning started with a home run for McHugh to deep center, giving him his first big fly of the season at the Doak. Lanphere continued to be a valuable part of the lineup, driving in a run with a sac-fly of his own. The Wolfpack blew it open when the second two-run homer of the inning flew off the bat of Head.

HAVE A DAY!



Ty Head hits a two-run home run to put the Wolfpack up 8-0. pic.twitter.com/7dpVfNvwbA — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

Dudan's stuff really threw off the Princeton bats as he pitched with more and more confidence. He ended up working for seven innings, striking out a season-high 11 batters. While there were some questions about his ability to work deep into games after transitioning from being an elite reliever, those doubts are being put to rest after two quality starts for the junior.

The run support and brilliant start from Dudan allowed two pitchers to get work for the first time in 2026. It started with Heintz, the Alabama transfer who hadn't pitched since 2024 when he was still with the Penn Quakers. He threw his first strikeout since he was a Quaker, getting back at an old Ivy League rival. He was joined by Carr out of the bullpen, who struck out two and allowed one run.

The first for the freshman! pic.twitter.com/FfbepSBDV9 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

The firsts didn't stop with the pitching staff. Two members of the Wolfpack hit their first home runs with the program. It started with Devin Mitchell, a transfer from Florence-Darlington Technical College, who blasted a solo homer to left field in his first at-bat of the 2026 season with the Wolfpack. He wasn't alone in joining the home run club, however.

Johnson, the team's freshman left fielder, also got on the board with a homer of his own. The undersized, but self-proclaimed scrappy outfielder smacked the ball into the NC State bullpen to put his team up by 14 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The first for the freshman! pic.twitter.com/FfbepSBDV9 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

It was a good sign for the Wolfpack offense to get so many contributions from different faces after Bargo and Nixon carried a lot of weight in the first few games, but they weren't the only ones to contribute. State went for the sweep in the afternoon against the Tigers.

Looking for extensive coverage of Wolfpack baseball? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss stories, podcasts and more.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE