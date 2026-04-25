NC State Nose Guard Brandon Cleveland Goes to Las Vegas in the Seventh Round of NFL Draft

RALEIGH — One of the defensive standouts from the last two seasons at NC State is officially starting his next chapter. Former Wolfpack nose guard Brandon Cleveland was selected No. 229 overall in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the second player from the program to be selected during Saturday's festivities.

Cleveland may not have filled up the stat sheet as much as some of NC State's past defensive draft picks, but the man in the middle of the defensive line made an enormous impact during his junior and senior seasons in Raleigh. He'll walk away as one of the top defenders in recent years for head coach Dave Doeren .

Looking back at Cleveland's Wolfpack career and impact

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tampa, Fla., native arrived at NC State as a four-star recruit according to Rivals, bringing a successful high school pedigree to Raleigh. He finished his career at Carrollwood Day with 211 tackles, 73 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks, while also racking up a couple of interceptions. Doeren and his staff knew they were getting an answer for the middle of the defensive line.

Cleveland grew into his body over his four years, playing his senior year at 6-foot-2, 322 pounds. In his seasons with the Wolfpack, he totaled 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. While those numbers might not jump out as elite, his impact on NC State's defense can't be understated. Cleveland plugged up massive holes in the Wolfpack's run defense, while also creating problems for opposing passers enough to maintain his value.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

From 2023 to 2025, Cleveland was a regular contributor to the Wolfpack defense, playing 37 games. He started most of them, with a few exceptions, during his sophomore year and one suspension during his senior season after he was involved in the Military Bowl brawl to finish the 2024 campaign. He checked in at halftime of the first game of the 2025 season and proceeded to have his most productive year as a member of the Pack.

The most impressive growth for Cleveland came away from the field of play, as the nose guard emerged as one of the leaders of the defense in his final two years. He needed to be the strongest voice on the defensive line in 2025 because of the group's relative youth and inexperience. He stepped up to the plate and helped mentor some of the young Wolfpack linemen, particularly freshman Josiah Victor, who could be the heir apparent for Cleveland.