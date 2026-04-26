Brandon Cleveland Ready to Show Raiders His Talent After Four Years With NC State

RALEIGH — NC State nose tackle Brandon Cleveland got the biggest news of his football career Saturday, learning he was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 229 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Wolfpack, he'll join one of the most storied franchises in NFL lore as it works to rebuild.

The newest Raider left behind a proud legacy at NC State , a program that forged him in the fires of the ACC, helping him reach the NFL Scouting Combine and now, the league itself. Not long after being selected, the latest Pack Pro offered his thoughts on how his old school prepared him and what his impact could be at the next level.

Ready for the league

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In his four seasons with the Wolfpack , Cleveland racked up 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. As a nose guard, he never stuffed the stat sheet, but those who watched his tape more closely saw just how much impact he had for the Wolfpack defense, especially in his junior and senior seasons. He moved around a fair amount at NC State, but eventually settled in at nose guard.

"I played freaking every position on the D-line, and I think I found what I'm best at, which is nose tackle and I'm just ready to get out there and get to Las Vegas," Cleveland told reporters after being selected Saturday.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cleveland's growth off the field helped NC State quite a bit during the 2025 season. As one of the elder statemen on the defensive line, the big nose guard embraced being more vocal and mentoring younger players, such as freshman lineman Josiah Victor, who looks like Cleveland's heir apparent at NC State for the next season and beyond.

"I think I just care for the guys in the locker room," Cleveland said. "... I'm going to love everybody and care for everybody in the locker room and I think that's the most important thing and I think that's the best thing I bring to the table, just being a good person and caring about everybody.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cleveland met with the Raiders during his pre-draft process and immediately became enamored by the idea of playing alongside All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby. He'll get his chance to prove himself as a valuable rotational linemen for a completely new regime in Las Vegas, just as he proved himself to first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot during the 2025 season in Raleigh.