Wolfpack Position Group Depth Charts After Losing Two Players in NFL Draft

RALEIGH — The 2026 NFL Draft saw two players from the 2025 NC State roster selected on Day 3 of the festivities. It's another crop of Pack Pros for fans of the Wolfpack to root for as they begin their next chapters in the league for what many hope is a long time after what they did for the program during their collegiate careers.

The impact of the draft on head coach Dave Doeren and the rest of the Pack coaching staff is large, given how much production exited in the transfer portal, the draft, and in the graduating class. However, the position groups affected by Saturday's draftees shouldn't be too adversely affected, so long as development continues for key pieces on the NC State roster.

Justin Joly leaves the TE room

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State's tight end room was a significant area of need after the 2025 season, with all three regular contributors set to leave the program in one way or another. Justin Joly was selected with the 152nd pick in the fifth round of the draft Saturday, leaving the Wolfpack without its touchdown receptions leader from 2025 and receiving yards leader from 2024. Still, the Pack is equipped for the loss.

Depth Chart

TE1: Preston Douglas, Sophomore

TE2: Hunter Provience, R-Junior (Montana State transfer)

TE3: Vander Ploog, R-Freshman (Oregon transfer)

The Wolfpack utilizes two tight ends often, so Provience and Douglas will likely be on the field together a lot, with the former operating as the primary blocking option while Douglas will be the more athletic, pass-catching tight end. Ploog should compete directly with Douglas for that role.

Brandon Cleveland leaves the defensive line

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NC State nose guard Brandon Cleveland was the next player off the board for the Wolfpack, as he will head to the Raiders after being picked in the seventh round on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The program had Cleveland mentoring a young member of the defensive line in Josiah Victor, making him the likely replacement for the former star in the middle of the trenches.

Depth Chart

NG1: Josiah Victor, Sophomore

OR

NG1: Katron Evans, Graduate (Marshall transfer)

NG2: Omarian Abraham, R-Freshman

NG3: Carmelo McKenzie, Freshman

It will be hard for the Wolfpack to replace Cleveland's leadership in the trenches, especially with a younger returning group. Evans also faces some eligibility questions heading into the 2026 season, so defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot might have to utilize some different looks up front by the time the games get going.