NC State's Best Wins of the 2025 Season

RALEIGH — With the New Year just around the corner and NC State's season finished, it is a time of reflection and nostalgia for the Wolfpack. The program ended coach Dave Doeren's 13th season at the helm with an 8-5 record and snapped a lengthy losing streak in bowl games with a win in the extra game in Tampa, Florida.

The Wolfpack overcame a lot of adversity, both on and off the field, throughout the 2025 season and ended up with a quality finish. The team won three of the last four games and marched to a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl. What were the Wolfpack's three best victories from the 2025 season?

No. 3: Snapping the Bowl losing streak and hoisting a trophy

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren receives the trophy after beating Memphis Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Before defeating the Memphis Tigers 31-7 in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 19, the Wolfpack last walked away victorious in a postseason bowl game in 2017, when it defeated Arizona State in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. The win in the Gasparilla Bowl wasn't just about ending a drought, but also maintaining the standard and culture of NC State football that Doeren created over the last decade.

Many key members of the Pack who could've easily chosen to opt out of the game chose to stay on board for the final game of the season, including tight end Justin Joly. Stalwart linebacker Caden Fordham recorded an interception and a 13-tackle performance, earning the Most Valuable Player award for the game.

No. 2: Outlasting Virginia in the Carter

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Well before Virginia finished the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll with an ACC Championship berth, the Cavaliers came to Carter-Finley Stadium in the second week of the season for a unique non-conference matchup against the Wolfpack. It was clear this wasn't the same Virginia team, as head coach Tony Elliott overhauled much of the roster and finally found a quarterback in Chandler Morris.

It all came down to one last drive for Virginia, with all of the pressure falling on NC State defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his group. With just over a minute on the clock, Virginia moved deep into Wolfpack territory with a chance to win the game. Morris dropped back, looking for a wheel route in the end zone.

However, Utah State transfer outside linebacker Cian Slone notched his name in Wolfpack lore with a game-sealing interception, helping the Wolfpack hang on 35-31. It was Virginia's only loss until the Cavaliers fell 16-9 to Wake Forest.

No. 1: Upsetting No. 8 Georgia Tech

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After an ugly loss to Pittsburgh on the road, NC State's hopes of making a bowl game hinged entirely on a strong November. Unfortunately for the Pack, the last month of the regular season began with a matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets were on track to be in the College Football Playoff with one of the nation's best offenses at the time.

With rumors swirling about his job security and pressure mounting on the Wolfpack to turn things around, Doeren needed to pull a rabbit out of his hat against Georgia Tech. He did just that, as the Wolfpack offense stormed to one of its best performances of the season, scoring 48 points on the Yellow Jackets.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Jayden Scott (4) runs the ball around Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker E.J. Lightsey (2) during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NC State's win over GT was sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey's most complete performance of the season. He threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score as well. However, it was redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott who outclassed the Yellow Jackets. With sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers ruled out with an injury, Scott ran for 196 yards and a touchdown in the upset victory.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.