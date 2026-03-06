Immediate Takeaways From NC State Spring Practice Availability

Dave Doeren and NC State got back to work over the last two weeks, hitting the practice fields in Raleigh for spring camp football. With a host of new transfers and returning talent, headlined by rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey, the Wolfpack is poised for a strong 2026 season, building on an impressive final stretch of the 2025 campaign, which ended with a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Wolfpack coach met with the media for the first time in 2026 following Thursday's practice session, just before his team puts the pads on for the first time of the spring period. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett breaks down Doeren's initial thoughts about spring football and his newly assembled roster.

Some of Doeren's thoughts

For coach Dave Doeren , watching Bailey this spring only further proved why the program went all out to bring back its star signal caller. Rather than take things easy and focus on staying healthy for the coming year, Bailey is pushing himself in the opening practices of spring camp, within reason.

"Your offseason ... Is way different when you have a returning starter, especially a quarterback," Doeren said. "You're not trying to build everything around that competition. His ability to lead and get guys together and watch film, go out and walk through plays, run the route tree, where he can throw the ball."

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While bringing Bailey back was key for the offensive side of things, the Wolfpack needed to add some major pieces on the defensive side of the ball to replace key production lost after several players exhausted their eligibility, including defensive captain and linebacker Caden Fordham. So far, the group of newcomers seems to be impressing Doeren.

"Harvey Dyson is a guy... Nine sacks last year and played against really good competition. Played against SEC competition at times. ... You can see his ability. He's a very natural pass rusher and that's what we were hoping we'd get from him," Doeren said. "(Raul Aguirre) is a really experienced linebacker. ... DaKaari Nelson, same thing. ... King Mack has played a lot of football, very mature."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack will continue to charge through spring practices over the next three weeks, building up to a private scrimmage where the team can finally compete in a game-type setting. Only Doeren and his staff will know what happens behind those closed doors, however.

