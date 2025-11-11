All Wolfpack

NC State’s Drake Thomas Continuing NFL Breakout

The former Wolfpack linebacker landed in Seattle and found a home with the Seahawks after bouncing around practice squads.

Tucker Sennett

NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas
NFL Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — NC State's tradition of strong linebacker play continues in 2025, both in Raleigh and at the next level in the NFL. While defensive captain Caden Fordham is coming off his best game as a member of the Wolfpack, one of his mentors continues to thrive in the NFL.

Former NC State linebacker and current Seattle Seahawk Drake Thomas continued his breakout 2025 season with another massive performance, this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite starting the season in Seattle in a reserve role, Thomas quickly became one of the most effective members of the Seahawks' linebacker corps.

Inside Thomas' Week 10 Performance

Drake Thomas
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Before taking the field on Sunday, Thomas was already making an impact for the Seahawks. He earned the trust of the coaching staff and teammates and became the team's primary defensive captain for Week 10 in the absence of Ernest Jones IV, who sat out due to injury.

He earned the spot after taking over a starting linebacker spot back several weeks ago and continually making plays through the Seahawks' 7-2 start to the season. In the win over the Cardinals, Thomas flew around the field once again and blew up a fellow member of the Wolfpack, running back Bam Knight, for his highlight reel moment of the 44-22 victory over Arizona.

He finished the game with six tackles, including four solo tackles for loss. Since being inserted into the lineup as the top inside linebacker, Thomas leads that position with eight tackles for loss. He is also second among inside linebackers in passes defended with six on the season. He's only played four full games at that spot, but has seven starts on the season.

Across those seven starts, Thomas racked up 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks six pass breakups and four quarterback hits.

Remembering Thomas in Raleigh

Drake THoma
Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) reacts in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thomas spent four seasons with the Wolfpack from 2019 to 2022. He was a dominant member of Dave Doeren's strong defenses during that time. He served as a captain during two seasons, taking over for star middle linebacker Isaiah Moore as the captain after Moore suffered an injury in 2021.

Thomas earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2021 and second-team honors in his final season in 2022. He finished his career with the Wolfpack with 293 tackles, 19.5 sacks and four interceptions in those four seasons.

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.