Does Sabastian Harsh Have a Future in the NFL?

RALEIGH — When Dave Doeren hired DJ Eliot to be NC State's new defensive coordinator, the immediate priority for the two became increasing the presence of the team's pass rush. Eliot turned to the transfer portal for new faces and ended up bringing in two key players from the Mountain West.

One of those pieces was defensive end Sabastian Harsh , an experienced player who spent his first few collegiate seasons with Wyoming. Harsh wanted one shot at a power conference season and opted to pack up and head for Raleigh. That decision paid off, as he looked the part of a power conference pass rusher. Now, could he take his talents to the next level?

Why Harsh belongs in the NFL

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) celebrates a sack during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Harsh had one of the most prolific debuts in college football against East Carolina. He racked up eight quarterback pressures, one sack, five tackles and six stops in the win over the Pirates in the season opener. He finished the game with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 91.5, one of the best showings of the year by a Wolfpack player.

After that dominant performance, social media began to buzz about Harsh's NFL potential. While NC State didn't end up having a prolific group of pass rushers, the Wolfpack still had one game wrecker in Harsh. He finished the season with four sacks and 48 pressures, the most of any player on the Wolfpack. He and fellow Mountain West transfer Cian Slone combined for 89 pressures.

Harsh measures 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, making him a somewhat lean and speedy defensive end. With the position becoming increasingly more athletic, Harsh's motor and athleticism make him a potentially dynamic option at the professional level. The defensive end played the most snaps of any member of the team's defensive line in the 2025 season.

He was also particularly effective against the run, grading with a 79.9 in run defense according to PFF. That ability, coupled with consistency in tackling, as Harsh missed just seven tackles on the season, helps his case as a potential contributor at the next level. He played some of his best football when it mattered most, grading out as one of the top defenders in the final three games of the season.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Sabastian Harsh (54) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Harsh showed up on an NFL draft big board recently, as CBS Sports' Mike Renner placed the defensive end as the 149th-ranked draft prospect for the 2026 draft on Dec. 19. A lot of the future for Harsh will depend on his testing throughout the offseason. Given what he showed at NC State, he could be a name to look out for at the next level.

