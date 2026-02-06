NC State’s Drake Thomas Faces Old Rival on Super Bowl Stage

RALEIGH — The NC State - UNC rivalry means a lot to football fans in the state of North Carolina. In Super Bowl LX, both the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels will be well represented, with two players who already went toe-to-toe at the college level going at it once again on the biggest stage in the sport, this year in Santa Clara, Calif.

Former Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas left NC State as one of the most successful defensive players to ever suit up under Dave Doeren . The undersized, hard-hitting linebacker grinded his way to a starting role in 2025 with the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, he'll have another chance to face former Tar Heel Drake Maye, now the star quarterback of the New England Patriots.

The history between Thomas and Maye

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) celebrates a tackle on Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time Thomas and Maye faced off was the second of five-straight Wolfpack wins over UNC, a streak that started back in 2021. With Thomas at the end of his collegiate career and Maye only in the second season of his three-year stint with the Tar Heels, the Drakes clashed one last time for their home-state programs.

Thomas thrived in the double overtime win, making countless key defensive plays that slowed a potent Tar Heel offense down just enough for Doeren and the Wolfpack to escape Chapel Hill with a win. The linebacker finished the outing with 10 tackles and three quarterback hurries, but his highlight was a sack of the UNC quarterback.

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas (32) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thomas remains eternally grateful that he chose to stay in North Carolina and play for Doeren and NC State. That decision helped him grow not only as a player, but as a person, something the longtime Wolfpack coach emphasizes within his program. Maye's college coach, Mack Brown, stepped down and retired after his second stint with the Tar Heels, a year after Maye was drafted in the first round. Brown was replaced, funnily enough, by legendary Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

"I'm so thankful and grateful that I chose NC State back when I was 17 years old," Thomas said. Without it, if I didn't, I don't know if I'm in this position just based off everything that I've learned and what NC State means to me."

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas (42) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

As for the matchup against his old college adversary, Thomas is excited to get another shot at Maye, although he played it cool and avoided any direct trash talk ahead of the big game.

"It's going to be a lot of fun. (Maye's) a really good player, he's a great player," Thomas said. "Obviously, we played in college and this is going to be a lot of fun. I know the NC State fans are really looking forward to watching it. I'm excited for it and excited for the challenge."

