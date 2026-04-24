NC State Strengthens Frontcourt With WCC Transfer Eemeli Yalaho

RALEIGH — NC State continues to build its roster for the 2026-27 season, the program's first under head coach Justin Gainey. The roster construction process started with a priority on the backcourt positions first, but shifted to building out the frontcourt over the last week.

The Wolfpack added former Washington State forward Eemeli Yalaho, earning a commitment Thursday from the 6-foot-8 native of Finland, according to multiple reports. Yalaho's decision marks the frontcourt player to join NC State from the transfer portal, with Gainey and his staff starting to pick up some serious momentum over the last few days.

The basics on Yalaho

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Eemeli Yalaho (2) is fouled on the shot by New Mexico Lobos guard Luke Haupt (3) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Yalaho did not visit NC State during his recruitment process, making his decision based on just one Zoom call earlier in the week. The move came as a surprise to some, but the Wolfpack is getting a double-digit scorer from a year ago with Washington State. With the Cougars, Yalaho averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists as a stretch four.

The forward's 3-point shooting ability likely appealed to the Wolfpack, as Yalaho knocked down triples at 39.8% clip during the 2025-26 season, making 51 of his 128 shots from deep. That kind of versatility offensively will be especially valuable for Gainey after the program added Kyle Evans , a 6-foot-10 rim protector from UC Irvine, earlier in the week.

Jan 15, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Eemeli Yalaho (2) fights for position against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 86-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Yalaho's career started with two seasons at Texas Tech. He played sparingly as a freshman, appearing in 17 games. His sophomore year was derailed by an upper-body injury that forced him out of all but eight games for the Red Raiders. When he did play, he averaged just 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. He ended up taking his talents to Pullman for a larger role at Washington State, where he significantly improved his statistical output.

Against high-major competition, Yalaho averaged 11 points. However, he dealt with major struggles against Gonzaga during WCC play, scoring five points in one matchup and going scoreless in the other. The Wolfpack won't be relying on Yalaho to be the top dog offensively, but his 3-point shooting will make or break the success he has with the program. The forward will have at least one more year of eligibility.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks during his introductory press conference on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Yalaho is the fourth NC State newcomer, joining Evans and a pair of guards, Preston Edmead and Christian Hammond, to round out some of Gainey's first rotation in Raleigh. The Wolfpack still possesses massive needs with just one returner, Zymicah Wilkins, meaning Yalaho's surprising commitment could be the start of a few new additions throughout the weekend.