Different Roster, Same Strength: NC State’s 3-Point Shooting Carries Over

RALEIGH — In its lone year under Will Wade, NC State men's basketball was defined by inconsistency in many areas, but it did have one major strength: 3-point shooting. Nearly the entire roster departed after Wade left and returned to LSU, leaving first-year coach Justin Gainey in need of a rebuild.

So far, Gainey has added a pair of backcourt players out of the transfer portal in Preston Edmead (Hofstra) and Christian Hammond (Santa Clara). Each brings a different background and skillset to Raleigh, but there was one trait that connected the two new members of the Wolfpack. Both Edmead and Hammond were elite from 3-point range during the 2025-26 season.

Looking at the numbers

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) warms up before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The 2025-26 version of the Wolfpack shot a torrid 38.8% from 3-point range, led by players like Paul McNeil , Darrion Williams and Matt Able. The ability from range was both a blessing and a curse for Wade's team. In games where those shots were falling, NC State looked like one of the best teams in the ACC. However, poor shooting starts often doomed the Pack to ugly results in conference play.

Gainey won't have the same approach offensively, but there's clearly an emphasis being placed on 3-point shooting based on the first backcourt players to transfer in. Edmead shot 38.7% from 3-point range as a freshman with the Pride, burying 2.7 shots from deep on average. Hammond was even deadlier than his new teammate from downtown, shooting 39.3%. Based on those two players alone, NC State should still be knocking down triples at a healthy rate.

How Hammond and Edmead get their shots

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Despite standing just 6-foot-1, Edmead has the ability to create space with his dribble and isn't afraid to challenge bigger defenders from deep. He showed that he can keep the ball on a string and use his body to create space around the perimeter, followed by a quick release that helped him can triples at a healthy rate. It even translated against high-major competition, as Edmead got loose for six 3-pointers in a first-round matchup against Alabama.

Hammond played more of a two-guard role for the Broncos in the 2025-26 season, so there's more potential for him as a catch-and-shoot option in Gainey's offense. The Santa Clara transfer only attempted four triples per game, but converted them consistently. Like Edmead, he showed an ability to create shots on the perimeter with and without the ball.

Could it get even better?

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Gainey and his staff are still trying to get McNeil back in Raleigh for another season as of Monday. In his lone season under Wade, McNeil turned into the best 3-point shooter in the ACC and tied the NC State record for most triples in a single season. Keeping that kind of flame thrower in the program will maintain the standard of shooting the ball well for the Wolfpack.

There are risks with rostering Edmead, Hammond and McNeil for Gainey, particularly on the defensive end. However, the potential explosiveness of a lineup with that trio firing away from deep might be hard to overlook. Still, NC State faces more competition as McNeil continues to drag out the decision.