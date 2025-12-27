NC State Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

Get a full breakdown of all the offseason transfer portal activity for NC State's college football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact, and what it means for the team's future.

All Departures from NC State via the Transfer Portal

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Val Erickson - announced Dec. 8, 2025

Redshirt freshman defensive end Joshua Alexander-Felton - announced Dec. 12, 2025

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Justin Terrell - announced Dec. 16, 2025

Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers - announced Dec. 18, 2025

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Tank Boston - announced Dec. 21, 2025

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Christian Zachary - announced Dec. 21, 2025

Redshirt freshman linebacker Elijah Groves - announced Dec. 22, 2025

Redshirt sophomore safety Daemon Fagan - announced Dec. 23, 2025

Redshirt sophomore safety Zack Meyers - announced Dec. 23, 2025

Sophomore wide receiver Terrell Anderson - announced Dec. 24, 2025

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers - announced Dec. 26, 2025

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Kelvon McBride - announced Dec. 26, 2025

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

Quarterback

NC State has not lost any players at the quarterback position at this point. CJ Bailey and Will Wilson remain in place.

Offensive Line / Skill Positions

Wide receiver is the position to take the biggest hit so far. Anderson and Rogers both played fairly large roles in the passing game and will certainly be missed by Bailey, should he stay with the Wolfpack. Smothers' exit was somewhat expected, as he looked poised for a potential NFL future and the presence of Duke Scott softens the blow.

Without Anderson and Rogers returning, coupled with the loss of Boston, there will be a much larger burden placed on players like Teddy Hoffmann and Keenan Jackson. Incoming freshman like Amiri Acker and Tyreek Copper might be needed right out of the gate as well.

Defensive Backs /Defensive Line / Linebackers / Special Teams

The members of the defense to enter the portal are somewhat inconsequential for the 2026 roster, as none of them played incredibly significant snaps in the 2025 season. McBride marks a somewhat disappointing loss as the Wolfpack is losing significant talent to graduation at the linebacker position, but the team has young players like LaCorian Hodge and Ke'Von Carter in place.

How the Transfer Class Stacks Up Nationally

With the portal still closed, NC State has yet to add any significant transfers to the roster. This page will be updated as changes are made over time in the transfer portal.

