NC State vs. No. 15 Miami Live Game Thread

Follow along as the Wolfpack tries to take down the Miami Hurricanes for a second-straight ranked win.

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
NC State is looking to pull off a second straight upset win over a ranked opponent, as the Wolfpack is ready to take on the Miami Hurricanes in South Florida on Saturday. The Hurricanes enter the matchup ranked No. 15 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

With Miami's defense loaded with future NFL talent, the Wolfpack will need to bring its A-game offensively if it wants to have a chance against the Hurricanes. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey gets to play in front of a large group of family and friends, as he played high school football and grew up just down the road from Hard Rock Stadium.

Bailey will go toe-to-toe with Carson Beck, the veteran Miami quarterback who's played in numerous massive games between his time at Georgia and his lone season with the Hurricanes. Will Bailey be able to lead the Wolfpack offense to victory for a second-straight game? Or is this matchup too big for Miami to lose. Follow along with the live game thread below.

