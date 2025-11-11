NC State Women Drop After Split Week Against Ranked Teams
RALEIGH — Two straight wins over ranked opponents was a lot to ask of any team in the nation. Wes Moore's NC State team split the first week of the season, with a win over Tennessee on a neutral site and a loss to USC in Charlotte on Sunday.
After starting the year as the No. 9 team in the nation, the Wolfpack slipped just one spot to No. 10 in the Week 2 AP top-25.
Moore's team wasn't penalized significantly for the loss to the Trojans, who moved up several spots from No. 18 to No. 8 in the country.
Breaking Down the Poll and the Wolfpack
Moore's squad maintained its top-10 status primarily because the loss to USC was so close. The Wolfpack, led by crafty guard Zoe Brooks' 24 points, suffered a late collapse against the Trojans in the Ally Tipoff and went scoreless over the last four minutes. That stretch cost NC State the game and moved the JuJu Watkins-less Trojans into a spot as one of the best teams in the nation.
Tennessee wasn't punished for its loss to NC State very much either, as the Lady Volunteers dropped to No. 12 on the poll. The Wolfpack became the top-ranked ACC program, as Duke fell from No. 7 to No. 15 after a loss to Baylor.
Moore took the majority of the responsibility for the loss to USC. The Wolfpack's offense struggled mightily down the stretch and he attributed it to the team's youth and inexperience.
"I felt like we haven't been as locked in and focused in practice this week, and that falls on me," Moore said. "I've got to require that and make sure that we tie up the loose ends, so it's on me. I've got to do a better job."
NC State has a chance to recover with a relatively light matchup against Maine in the home-opener. Getting back in Reynolds Coliseum after two neutral-site games should help the Wolfpack get back on track before another ranked matchup. No. 17 TCU is set to arrive in Raleigh for a tilt Sunday after beating the Wolfpack last season in Fort Worth.
