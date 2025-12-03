NC State Women's Basketball Ready For Major Test Against Oklahoma

RALEIGH — After going 2-0 in the trip to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, NC State women's basketball (5-3) is set to face No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1) in the ACC/SEC Challenge in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night. It is a massive opportunity for the Wolfpack to get the season back on the rails after suffering three losses in the first three weeks of the season.

While the Wolfpack looked improved in the wins over Green Bay and Southern Mississippi, it has just one ranked win over a Tennessee team that has also tumbled down the rankings in the early portion of the season. Can NC State get back on track and secure a win over the Sooners?

Sooners NC State must watch out for

Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez (2) works up court in the second quarter during an NCAA Women’s basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Belmont Bruins at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners were picked to finish fourth in the SEC for the 2025-26 season. They've gotten off to a strong start, only their second game of the season against No. 4 UCLA. Oklahoma has a potent offense, something that could pose problems for a Wolfpack team that has been, at best, inconsistent on the offensive end of the floor.

Oklahoma has scored over 100 points in its last three games, including a whopping 112 points over East Texas A&M. The Sooners have some serious young talent at the guard position, with freshman Aaliyah Chavez leading the way early in the year. Chavez leads the Sooners with 18 points per game and is one of five members of the team averaging double-digit scoring totals.

Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) looks to pass in the first quarter during an NCAA Women’s basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Belmont Bruins at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State should have a size advantage over Oklahoma's star center, Raegan Beers, who stands 6-foot-4. Wolfpack starting forward Tilda Trygger is 6-foot-6, which will be important when trying to stop Beers. The Oklahoma center averaged 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and just over a block per game.

Slowing down the Beers-Chavez tandem will be the key for the Wolfpack, as Oklahoma just keeps coming in waves at the Wolfpack if it can't slow them down. Rebounding could be an issue as well, as Sahara Williams is averaging over 10 rebounds per game along with Beers.

NC State's plan of attack

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) controls the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

When NC State forward Khamil Pierre scores consistently, the Wolfpack is a tough team to beat. The Vanderbilt transfer earned tournament MVP honors in Mexico after she averaged 15 points and 18.5 rebounds across the two wins. Assuming she's able to handle some more physicality, she will be the key if NC State wants to stun the Sooners.

Ball security will be tantamount for the Wolfpack, too. If Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones can dictate the pace of the game and remain consistent across all four quarters, NC State should have a chance to pick up a second ranked victory.

