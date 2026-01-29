NC State Women's Basketball Ships Up to Boston For Latest Matchup

RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State women's basketball are back in action on Thursday after a key victory over Virginia on Saturday. The Wolfpack traveled to the Northeast for a matchup against Boston College (4-18, 0-9 ACC), the worst team in the conference through the first month and a half of league play.

With another one-game week against a lowly conference opponent, the Wolfpack (14-6, 7-2 ACC) can once again make some progress in the ACC standings and continue to stay attached to the undefeated Duke and Louisville teams. The matchup against the Eagles can't be overlooked, but it could be a good opportunity for Moore's team to take things easier after back-to-back overtime games.

What to expect from Boston College

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston College head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Joanna Bernabei-McNamee and the Eagles are off to a nightmare start to the ACC season, going winless in their first nine games in the conference slate. Boston College was picked to finish 17th out of the 18 teams in the ACC, so the expectations for the program were already very low. A winless start certainly wasn't the hope, though.

The Eagles are led by sophomore guard Lily Carmody, who averages 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. She is the only member of the team averaging more than 10 points after transferring over from Butler. Boston College puts up just 62.4 points per game and allows the second-worst number of points at 74.3.

What to expect from the Wolfpack in Boston

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) calls for a time out against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Teams are shooting 47.2% from the field against Boston College, so NC State should be on the attack early, trying to put the game away before it even starts. Given the offensive woes of the Eagles, it could be an opportunity for multiple single-digit defensive quarters for the Wolfpack, should the defense play with the urgency Moore expects on the road.

Junior guard Zoe Brooks continued her absolute tear through the ACC with a 37-point performance against Virginia. The Eagles won't have much resistance for Brooks, so it could be another big night for the undersized, crafty guard. Sophomore forward Tilda Trygger could be in store for a strong offensive performance as well, as Boston College does not pose much challenge size-wise.

NC State coach Wes Moore gestures during a women's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the NC State Wolfpack at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Oklahoma won 103-98. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State has been very sharp against the lower tiers of the ACC since the start of the conference schedule, throttling SMU, Miami and Wake Forest. Moore should have his team ready to go for another successful road trip.

