No. 16 NC State Falls to Unranked Rhode Island at Home
RALEIGH — No. 16 NC State hit a new low in the 2025-26 season, falling at home for the second time. The unranked Rhode Island Rams walked into the Reynolds Coliseum and outlasted the Wolfpack, winning 68-63.
Despite getting starting forward Tilda Trygger back from injury, the Wolfpack's offense continued to struggle with the same inconsistency it's dealt with throughout the 3-3 start to the campaign.
Changing things up
Moore opted for a different starting five than he ran in the first few games for the Wolfpack. UConn transfer Qadence Samuels began the game on the bench, with sophomore guard Devyn Quigley getting her first career start in Samuels’ place. The offense flowed well out of the gate, making 5-of-6 shots to open the game, but slowly fell back into one of its trademark droughts.
Rhode Island’s shot-making remained consistent through most of the first quarter. The Rams played from in front for most of the first half. Moore showed continued trust in freshman guard Destiny Lunan with more minutes at the point guard spot. Lunan drilled her first 3-point attempt and took a charge in her first stint. She finished with 8 points in the game.
Offense stuck in the mud
The promising start proved to be another mirage for this Wolfpack offense. The group continued to fall into the habit of playing one-on-one basketball for much of the first half. After finally improving the assist totals against Coastal Carolina, NC State reverted to its old self, signaling a concerning trend moving forward.
The ball died frequently on possessions when Zam Jones sat on the bench. The sophomore guard was on point early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, just two games removed from a scoreless showing against TCU. When the ball movement began to improve in the third quarter, the offense hummed. The Pack made four straight field goals to tie the game, with Jones and Zoe Brooks involved in all four of the makes.
However, every time the Wolfpack went into a rut, Rhode Island didn’t slow down. The Rams made seven of their first eight shots in the third quarter and maintained their cushion from the first half.
Pierre’s perfect quarter
As Rhode Island continued to knock down shots with great consistency, the Wolfpack desperately needed someone to step up. Enter Khamil Pierre, whose start to the season has been a rollercoaster from an efficiency standpoint. She had no issue with the Rhode Island defense, however.
Pierre scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter and kept several possessions alive with her five offensive rebounds in the game. She didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter and finished shooting 7-of-12 in the game.
Finishing the fight
Moore’s group saved its best for last. After tying the game at the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack opened the final period with a 5-0 run, with all five points coming from Lunan. Her corner three ignited a Reynolds Coliseum crowd that spent most of the game more nervous than engaged.
Rhode Island wouldn’t go away, however. The Rams responded with a 6-0 run of their own to regain the lead. NC State’s offense started to fade once again. Trailing by three at the media timeout, Moore and the Wolfpack needed a basket. He turned to Trygger, back from her injury. She attacked the basket and finished through contact, earning the 3-point play to tie the game.
After the Rams missed a pair of uncontested layups, NC State finally regained the lead. Brooks drove from the corner and fired a cross-court pass to the opposite corner to a wide-open Jones, who buried the three to put the Wolfpack up 62-59.
It wasn’t enough. Rhode Island charged back and took a 66-63 lead with just over a minute in the game. The Wolfpack offense reverted to its stagnant form and couldn’t get a quality look against the Rams. Brooks turned the ball over to ice things for the Rams.
NC State would get one last chance after Trygger and Pierre tied up Palmire Mbu of Rhode Island at midcourt with 16 seconds left. Quigley threw the ball to a heavily covered Brooks, resulting in yet another turnover for the Wolfpack.
Final Word
Turnovers were the major issue for the Wolfpack. NC State turned the ball over 15 times to Rhode Island’s 11 giveaways. Many were unforced and occurred as a result of overdribbling and the continual habit of trying to play one-on-one basketball. The final two meaningful possessions for NC State in the fourth quarter ended without getting a shot up.
Now 3-3, the outlook for the Wolfpack’s season is becoming increasingly negative. The team lacks consistency offensively, with one of the three scorers seemingly always struggling in the game. The group will head to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, beginning on Thanksgiving.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.