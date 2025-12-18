Puka Nacua Issues Apology Following Controversial Livestream Appearance
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology following a recent appearance on a livestream in which he promised a pair of streamers that he would do a touchdown celebration believed to be antisemitic in nature.
"When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration," Nacua wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.
I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."
The NFL also released a statement following Nacua's: “The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”
At one point during the livestream, which aired earlier this week and was hosted by streamers N3on and Adin Ross, Nacua and the latter host were ideating new touchdown celebrations for the receiver. Ross, who is Jewish, had Nacua mimic what he did next, which was hunch over and rub his hands together in a sort of greedy or conspiratorial manner. According to Awful Announcing, Ross has referred to this gesture as his "Jewish Dance," and the style of move has been decried as an antisemitic trope or caricature.
Nacua did the move, which he seemed to tack onto a longer celebration sequence, then promised Ross that he would do the dance on Thursday if he scored a touchdown.
The moment/interaction soon gained traction on social media, as some fans and onlookers criticized Nacua for both the livestream appearance and for participating in perceived antisemitic behavior.
Per Yahoo Sports, Ross is "one of the more controversial streamers." He has been previously banned from streaming platform Twitch for allegedly failing to moderate hateful messages.
Nacua also used the livestream to take aim at league referees, who he said "want to be on TV, too."
"The refs are the worst," the receiver said. "... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't PI, but I called it.'"
The Rams are currently preparing for a consequential matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday night, during which they could essentially lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win. Nacua will no doubt have a huge role in the contest, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.