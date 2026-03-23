No Zoe Brooks Haunts NC State in Tournament Loss

NC State's 2025-26 season came to a bitter end in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday, as it fell to No. 2 seed Michigan in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 92-63. It was always going to be a challenge for the Wolfpack to stun the Wolverines, but that challenge became even more difficult when junior guard Zoe Brooks suffered an injury in the first round win.

With the top guard on the roster sidelined, NC State struggled to handle the full-court pressure of Michigan and didn't have the offensive firepower to keep close with the Wolverines, who started raining down 3-point shots in the second half. The already young and inexperienced Wolfpack needed the support of its most experienced player, but she simply couldn't go.

How Michigan took advantage of NC State

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore on the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack trailed Michigan by just three points after the first 20 minutes of the game and looked up to playing the role of spoiler in what could be a deep run for the Wolverines if things go the way they did in the second half. Things unraveled quickly when Michigan ratcheted up its full-court pressure and placed enormous stress on sophomore guard Zamareya Jones and freshman Ky'She Lunan, who filled in for the injured Brooks in the starting five.

"I've got to learn to stop turning the ball over. I had too many turnovers. But it comes with the game," Jones said after her 16-point performance. "That's life. That's the game. I just have to learn how to control myself when I'm one person and not let them speed me up. I was gassed, though. That's no excuse. I just have to keep fighting through it and mentally prepare next time."

N.C. State guard Zamareya Jones (3) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones accounted for seven of her team's 22 turnovers, 10 of them coming in the deciding third quarter when Michigan totally imposed its will on the Wolfpack. The sophomore already had a lot on her plate, but Lunan found early foul trouble and was relegated to the bench for extended periods in the game. For Moore, the turnovers were the difference in the game.

“Bottom line, we got outscored 35-5 points off turnovers," he said. "Got beat by 29, got outscored by 30 off turnovers. So that pretty much sums it up.”

N.C. State guard Destiny Lunan (7) and Michigan forward Kendall Dudley (22) battle for the loose ball during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even without Brooks, the Wolfpack still felt as though it could navigate through difficulties behind Jones and junior forward Khamil Pierre. That didn't turn out to be the case, but sophomore guard Devyn Quigley believed Sunday offered the Wolfpack more answers about the future than anything else.

"That was a big adjustment we had to make and try to work around," Quigley said. "As you guys saw, there were times it wasn't too pretty, and that just shows (Brooks') leadership, her great ball handling, and all of that on her end. We're also young, and it's fixable things. It showed us a lot of stuff that we can work on in the off-season and stuff."

Hurting for Brooks

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a play against Michigan during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the early part of the game, Brooks sat on the bench in her boot and seemed jovial and accepting of the situation. As things started to unravel for the Wolfpack on the court, she turned into the leader she worked so hard to become throughout the entire season, but her voice wasn't enough. She barked out help to her teammates when she could in the increasingly loud Crisler Center as the Wolverines made their run, but all she could do was watch. Moore hoped she could play.

“I'll be honest, I didn't know until this morning. We were holding out hope that she might -- could go, but it's a tough injury," he said. "Again, she's very important to us. Let's face it, Michigan played great today. So it's definitely not an excuse by any means. We've got to be able to handle that better."

Michigan players and coaches celebrate 92-63 win over N.C. State at the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of the corner of his eye as he tried to will his team to a victory, Moore saw his injured point guard on the bench. After the game, the emotion set in for the veteran coach, realizing how frustrating it must've been for a player who proved herself in the heat of battle at his side for three seasons.

"Hated it for her," he said. "You only have four years and four opportunities like this, so I hated for her season to end like that. Obviously, I hated it for our team because they do, they depend on her a lot. She's a leader for us. So that was tough, but again, it's a team sport, and you've got to figure out a way to overcome.”