Projecting Next Season's Starting Five For NC State Women's Basketball

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball dealt with a sizable roster makeover after a disappointing 21-11 finish to the 2025-26 season. Two starters from that group left in the transfer portal, forcing veteran head coach Wes Moore and his staff to add some new pieces out of the transfer portal, as well as some talented prep recruits to help get back to the level the program expects to be at.

The Wolfpack will almost certainly play a completely different brand of basketball during the 2026-27 campaign, with more of an emphasis on speed and shooting ability. The slashing prowess of some of the key returners should help the Pack maintain an explosive offense in the coming year, while other additions should improve the team's defensive ceiling. What will Moore's starting five look like?

Senior G Zoe Brooks

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 16.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 43.7% FG

Zoe Brooks is back for another season in Raleigh. After earning First Team All-ACC honors, Brooks missed the second round of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a foot injury, so there's certainly a feeling of unfinished business for the talented guard as she comes back for another run with the Wolfpack.

Senior G Desiree Wooten

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) celebrates after her team defeated the Baylor Bears during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 35.2% 3PT

Moore added the services of one of the best scorers and toughest defenders in the Big 12 when he signed Desiree Wooten as the newest member of the Wolfpack. Wooten showed improvement as a 3-point shooter in each of her first three collegiate seasons and should be a stronger defender in the backcourt alongside Brooks than Zam Jones was before she transferred to Louisville.

Freshman wing Kamora Pruitt

4⭐️ recruit Kamora “KP” Pruitt (ranked #38 in the Class of 2026) has committed to NC State 🐺 pic.twitter.com/J5T5rIYgMl — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) October 12, 2025

2025-26 Stats (High School): 18.0 PPG, 8.0 REB, 3.0 AST

NC State could stick with Qadence Samuels as a third guard in the starting lineup, but Moore might want to have more size to work with Brooks and Wooten, making the four-star freshman Kamora Pruitt a candidate to start before she even gets her collegiate career started. Pruitt was highly productive as a high schooler and stands 6-foot-2, so she'd be a strong wing option to pair with the rest of the frontcourt.

Junior forward Khady Leye

Auburn Tigers forward Khady Leye (6) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 44% FG

The Wolfpack is getting a productive SEC forward in Khady Leye, who spent last season with the Auburn Tigers after starting her collegiate career at Towson. At 6-foot-2, she'll need to show she's a more productive rebounder if she wants to start, but it seems more likely than not that Moore will lean on her experience next season.

Senior forward Khamil Pierre

NC State forward Khamil Pierre brings the ball up during an NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan in March 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

2025-26 Stats: 16.7 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.0 STL, 52.5% FG

Khamil Pierre's coming back is a massive development for the Wolfpack. She led the team in scoring and rebounding during the 2025-26 season and was named First Team All-ACC alongside Brooks. Any success the team has in the coming campaign is dependent on Pierre building on her strong first season with the Pack.