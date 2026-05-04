The Impact of Desiree Wooten Joining NC State

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball didn't undergo a massive roster overhaul like many teams around the country, but two of the five starters and a key bench player left the program in the transfer portal. That movement forced veteran head coach Wes Moore to target some fresh faces out to get the program back to where he expects it to be every year, near the top of the ACC.

The latest addition was former Colorado guard and All-Big 12 honorable mention Desiree Wooten , who committed to the Pack on Sunday. Adding the talented bench star from the Buffaloes and giving her a larger role is a major move for Moore and NC State , having now solidified what the backcourt will look like next season and clarified the style of play the team will have.

Fast and furious

Desiree Wooten went OFF vs. #19 Iowa State🔥🔥



🔺24 POINTS

🔺8/18 from the Field



Highlights⬇️#Big12WBB | @CUBuffsWBB pic.twitter.com/eairNidLgs — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) January 15, 2026

To replace the outgoing production of Zamareya Jones , the Wolfpack needed a player capable of lighting it up from the perimeter and pushing the pace offensively. Wooten fills that void quite well, arriving in Raleigh after averaging 13.4 points off the bench. The former Buffalo did her damage in bunches, playing just 26.6 minutes per game, often playing the microwave role.

Wooten shot 35.2% from 3-point range in her one season in Boulder, a career-best clip from beyond the arc. The hope for Moore is that he's getting that version of Wooten in Raleigh, rather than the version of the guard from her first two seasons at North Texas, when she shot under 30% from deep. Jones was the steadiest shooter from deep for the Pack last season, but didn't always make the right decisions.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Desiree Wooten (3) brings the ball up court against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

There will be concerns about her size next to Zoe Brooks , as Wooten is listed at 5-foot-8 while Brooks is 5-foot-10. The opposition liked to pick on Jones when she was with the Wolfpack, standing just 5-foot-7, but that won't be the case with a player like Wooten in the backcourt now. NC State is getting a physical guard who averaged 1.6 steals per game in the 2025-26 season.

Having a more physical, defensive-oriented guard next to Brooks is a major win for the Wolfpack. The team should be able to play much faster with this backcourt and a smaller frontcourt after the exit of Tilda Trygger. That might be more aligned with what Moore wants to do next season anyway, focusing more on perimeter threats and slashing wings rather than low-post operation as it did with Khamil Pierre and Trygger a season ago.

Colorado guard Desiree Wooten (3) shoots past Illinois guard Destiny Jackson (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At times, NC State lacked an edge on the defensive end with Brooks and Jones as the primary backcourt options. Qadence Samuels drew the top guard assignment sometimes and struggled without much help in key matchups, but still bothered opponents with her length. Wooten figures to take on more of those assignments in the starting lineup.

A year after taking very little from the transfer portal, the addition of Wooten and Auburn forward Khady Leye marks a new direction for Moore and the Wolfpack. NC State is clearly on the hunt for proven talent and has the appeal of being one of the most consistent programs in the ACC, even after a down year. Now, he has to put all the pieces together.