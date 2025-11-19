Noah Rogers Opens Up About Wolfpack Struggles Before FSU Matchup
RALEIGH — NC State is coming off one of its worst losses of the season, a 41-7 drubbing against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The anemic offense was a major reason behind the loss and the group finds itself doing some soul-searching with a quick turnaround.
The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC) hosts a team having a similar season Friday, as Florida State (5-5, 2-5 ACC) will try to exorcise some Carter-Finley Stadium demons and get a sixth win. The Wolfpack offense will need to be on point to beat a high-scoring Seminole team and the wide receivers will be a major part of that equation.
One key member of that receiver group is sophomore wideout Noah Rogers. The former Ohio State receiver racked up 346 yards and two touchdowns through the first 10 games for the Wolfpack, but has yet to have a breakout performance.
Rogers spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, detailing the offense's struggles and what the group needs to fix ahead of the matchup against Florida State.
Watch Rogers here
Rogers' Noteworthy Quotes
On turning the page from the Miami loss
- "Man, it's been quick. It's even simple, do you like losing or winning? It's just coming out here with that mindset, guaranteed two games and we can make it three, but how do you want to finish this chapter of your season?"
- "The way I look at it is just continue to fight for your brothers. For example, seniors in our room, Wesley Grimes, that's our brother. He's got two guaranteed games left. Are we going to play hard for him or what? That's how I look at it."
On the lessons the team learned from the loss
- "Just fundamentals and discipline. Just being more disciplined in the game, staying true to our keys. Just having urgency to be better at everything that we were doing. Sharpening up the little things so we're not having disasters."
On how the team bounced back from the last ugly loss to Notre Dame and beat Georgia Tech
- "Pitt and Notre Dame just came out and played better football than us and that's just not the standard here. We're a better football team than that and we're definitely better than those teams, I feel like. It's just coming out and having the mindset that we're the best football team out here. It's just kill or be killed and we're the one who want to do the killing."
