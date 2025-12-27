The Impact of Another NC State Receiver Exiting the Program

RALEIGH — NC State took another major hit in the transfer portal battle, losing out in the retention of one of the top wide receivers on the team. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Friday afternoon, moving on from the Wolfpack after two seasons.

Rogers joined standout sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson, the other Wolfpack receiver in the portal, leaving the program fairly diminished at a position that looked incredibly solid heading into 2026, depending on the retention luck. Rogers seemed poised to be one of the Wolfpack's breakout receivers in 2025, but that potential never fully materialized.

Assessing Rogers' exit

Before arriving in Raleigh, Rogers was recruited to Ohio State as a five-star recruit. He sat for most of his freshman season, as the Buckeyes were loaded at his position with players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. The Raleigh native decided to return home and looked like a steal for the Wolfpack in 2024. Rogers never broke out.

In two seasons with the Wolfpack, Rogers racked up 68 receptions, 919 yards and just three touchdowns. Dysfunction within NC State's offense during the 2024 season contributed to his slower start, but he failed to play with any consistency in his second season catching passes from CJ Bailey, who did appear to take leaps as a passer.

With Rogers joining Anderson in the transfer portal and Wesley Grimes' collegiate career over, NC State has just two returning wide receivers with extensive experience in 2025. Freshman Teddy Hoffmann and sophomore Keenan Jackson appear to be sticking with the Wolfpack for the 2026 season, but things change quickly in the college football world, particularly with the gap between the Gasparilla Bowl and the opening of the portal.

Wide receiver now looks like a position that will need reinforcements through the transfer portal, although the Wolfpack does have some young incoming pass catchers like Amiri Acker and Tyreek Copper, both of whom were near the top of the recruiting class in terms of rating. Relying on the development of incoming freshmen isn't a reliable strategy for coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, so expect the Wolfpack to go shopping at that position in the new year.

So long as Bailey stays in place as NC State's quarterback, the program should remain an intriguing destination for wide receivers both out of high school and in the transfer portal. Given the losses in the retention process so far, it is critical for the Wolfpack to hang on to the passing offense pieces it still has.

