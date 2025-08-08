Non-Conference Opponents Set For Wolfpack
The North Carolina State women's basketball program officially locked in its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season Wednesday. The non-conference slate is set to include 11 non-conference matchups, with five of those games scheduled to be played at home at Reynolds Coliseum.
Coach Wes Moore and the Wolfpack are fresh off a trip to the Elite Eight in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, looking to take another step with some talented returners.
The Schedule
1. Nov. 4 vs. Tennessee (Part of the Battle in the 'Boro event)
The game is slated to be played in Greensboro.
2. Nov. 9 vs. USC (Part of the Ally Tipoff)
Game will be played in Charlotte.
3. Nov. 12 vs. Maine
Home opener.
4. Nov. 16 vs. TCU
5. Nov. 19 vs Coastal Carolina
6. Nov. 23 vs Rhode Island
7. Nov. 27 - 28 - Cancun Challenge
The matchups for this tournament are to be determined at a later date.
8. Dec. 3 at Oklahoma
This game will be part of the ACC/SEC Challenge series
9. Dec. 7 vs. Seton Hall
10. Dec. 21 at Davidson
Schedule Highlights
The Wolfpack is slated to play some top competition throughout the early portions of the season. The opening event game against Tennessee and the Lady Volunteers is the first of what will be at least four matchups against teams invited to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Things don't get easier after Tennessee, as the Moore and the Wolfpack must deal with reigning Wooden Award winner JuJu Watkins and USC just five days later. Watkins' availability is unknown given the timing of her ACL injury in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but the Wolfpack will be in for a difficult opponent nonetheless. The matchup is slated to be the headliner of the Ally Tipoff event in Charlotte.
Potential opponents for the Cancun Challenge include TCU again, as well as Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Mississippi. In-state rival North Carolina will participate in the other bracket in Cancun.
Not included in the schedule above is an exhibition matchup with High Point University in mid-October. While the game won't count toward the schedule, it will be the team's formation game before the full non-conference slate gets underway a few weeks later.
With the opponents set, Moore and his players will begin preparations for another successful season of Wolfpack women's basketball in 2025 and 2026.
