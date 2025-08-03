Wolfpack Forward Ready For European Tournament
After performing at an incredibly high level as a freshman, rising sophomore forward Tilda Trygger is aiding her home country of Sweden by participating in the Women's U20 EuroBasket Tournament.
In her tournament debut Saturday, Trygger dominated with 18 points, which led the team in scoring, and helped Sweden secure a 92-76 win over Iceland to open the event. The team led by as many as 31 points with Trygger leading the way.
Trygger received support all the way from Raleigh, as the women's basketball program took to social media to celebrate her appearance on the international stage.
"Best of luck to Tilda at the FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket," said the NC State women's basketball team's official X account.
The social team in Raleigh took time to acknowledge that Trygger was named to the tournament's list of 10 players to watch by FIBA. The organization wrote about Trygger's exploits and style of play in a release on Friday ahead of the tournament.
Trygger made her senior tournament debut at FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 as her country posted a gutsy campaign. While she had to be content with limited minutes, her talent and potential is clear. Now back amongst her peers, she could put up some eye-popping numbers. With a College season banked at North Carolina State, she is improving in a big way and her length, combined with extended shooting range, make her tough to guard.- FIBA
Trygger is coming off an incredible freshman season with the Wolfpack. She earned a nod on the ACC All-Freshman Team after starting in the final 23 games of the season. While she averaged just 6.6 points per game, Trygger exploded for 19 points twice and finished in double figures nine times as a freshman.
After her exploits with her national team this summer, the Stockholm native will return to a North Carolina State team looking to improve upon a solid 28-7 season with head coach Wes Moore trying to push deeper into the NCAA Tournament in 2026. Trygger's development will be an enormous storyline for the Wolfpack, as she would give them a weapon with great length to compete with some of the nation's elite competition.
For more news about the NC State Wolfpack, follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss updates, analysis and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.