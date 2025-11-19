Norvell Previews NC State Matchup From FSU Perspective
RALEIGH — As NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) continues preparations for its short week matchup against Florida State (5-5, 2-5 ACC) coming off of its worst loss of the season, the Seminoles are riding high after maybe their best performance in 2025.
The Seminoles rolled Virginia Tech 34-14 and have won two of their last three games, with the hiccup coming on the road against Clemson. Head coach Mike Norvell, who finds himself yet again on the hottest of seats, needs his team to finish on a high note to have a chance to lead the program once again in 2026.
Both the Wolfpack and the Seminoles had rollercoaster seasons through the first 10 games, with incredible highs like FSU's win over Alabama and NC State's win over Georgia Tech, and disastrous lows like the Wolfpack's ugly loss at Miami and the Seminoles' loss to Stanford on the road.
Norvell spoke about the upcoming matchup with the Wolfpack and outlined what NC State does well, as well as what's gone wrong for his team on the road in 2025.
Norvell's Noteworthy Quotes
On how Florida State is handling the short week before the Friday night game
- "... Short week, going to NC State Friday night. We came back, coaches were in early yesterday starting game planning, kind of wrapping up all of the corrections and what we needed from the game and we started our preparation. Team meeting last night. Did not practice. We gave the guys (the day) off other than treatments and coming in and getting some work there."
- "(Monday morning), was just what would've been our Tuesday practice. Some modifications when it comes to be a little later in the season. Make sure we're doing what we need for the guys, their bodies, but I thought it was good speed today. I liked what I saw."
On Florida State's struggles playing on the road in 2025
- "We've not played our best on the road... We've got to take control game early. We've got to be able to work, to play from ahead, if possible. That's something that you look in, just all things, how you sequence... What are the things that we need to fix to make sure that we're starting the game the way we want to start?... Come Friday night on a short week, our best is going to show up."
On NC State's offense and their up-and-down season
- "They're a balanced attack. They run the ball at a very high level. They've got a couple of really explosive backs. The quarterback, we've got a lot of respect for. I think he can locate the ball all across the field and push it vertically. You know, as things break down, his capability to be able to extend plays is definitely something that we have to be aware of and try to contain."
- "You've got some guys at tight end and receiver that you got to go cover. They're they're talented, they're big, their guys that can play, the guys that move for them in the slot can create seperation and stuff... This is a team that put points on good people, and they're, they've definitely showed the ability to be one of the best, one of the best offenses you in this league."
