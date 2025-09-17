NC State D-Line Coach Previews Key Matchup vs. Duke
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Now in his 39th year of coaching, Charley Wiles has seen it all. The NC State defensive line coach has spent six years with the Wolfpack after spending over 20 years at Virginia Tech.
Wiles has the NC State defensive line off to a solid start in 2025, although the group has higher aspirations than the way it's currently playing. A Week Four matchup against the Duke Blue Devils will be the latest opportunity for NC State's line to wreck a game and Wiles will do his best to have the group ready to do so.
The veteran coach spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon about the matchup and the development of his position group throughout the early portion of the season.
Watch his Press Conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Wiles' availability:
On how the Wolfpack makes halftime adjustments
- Wiles: "We use everything that we have available to us, which, obviously, now, we've got the iPads and being able to show some clips and adjustments, we make our halftime adjustments based on what they've done and had some success. So, that's a big advantage now in today's football and the same thing for them. They're looking at what we're doing, too."
On working with defensive coordinator DJ Eliot
- Wiles: "It's been fun. Coach Eliot has got a lot of energy, a lot of juice. He's a really really smart football coach with a lot of knowledge. It's been fun, obviously being a little bit more multiple with what we're doing."
On the upcoming matchup with Duke
- Wiles: "They've beat us four out of five times. That says it all. We've got a lot of respect for Duke, their coaching staff, their players... This is my sixth year with the 2020 year in COVID and that's the last time we beat them. They're tough. They don't beat themselves. Normally, they do not turn the ball over. Obviously in that Illinois game, they did and they got beat, but they know the formula and they're a tough group."
On the impact of Wyoming transfer Sabastian Harsh
- Wiles: "The thing about Sabastian is when you are in the transfer portal, in our opinion as a staff, it's getting the right fit with enough ability. Man, we hit a home run... He sat back in the back and now he's at the front. He earned his way up there."
